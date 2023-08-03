logo
Haryana panel to study social media activity before violence

The Haryana government on Wednesday said it was setting up a three-member committee to look into social media activity in the run-up to the Nuh violence. State home minister Anil Vij said social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence and the panel will be tasked with analysing social media posts and videos from July 21.

Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp among others will be closely examined for any inflammatory posts. The committee will take appropriate legal action against those found spreading hatred or misinformation.

Vij appealed to people to use social media in a responsible manner and refrain from sharing inflammatory content. He told people not to forward or post information indiscriminately as the government was keeping a close watch on social media.

The minister said action will be taken against Monu Manesar. “Even in this case, if he has any role, he will not be spared,” he said, adding that factual evidence was being collected in the Nuh violence and police were also taking action against culprits.

In response to a question about a tweet posted by an MLA, he said, “Whoever it is, big or small; whoever has conspired, whoever has engineered this, whoever has hatched this conspiracy, whoever has poisoned it, will not be spared.”

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have been killed in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days. As he appealed for peace, the chief minister said those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.

With inputs from News18

