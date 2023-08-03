Fadnavis says love jihad laws on anvil

“The Maharashtra government is mulling laws on love jihad,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday adding the state Police will be asked to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle cases of women duped into inter-religious marriage with fake identities.

During a discussion in the state legislative assembly on Hindu girls allegedly being lured into marriage outside their religion by presenting fake identities in Aurangabad district, Fadnavis who also hold the Home portfolio announced that police will be directed to formulate a SOP for handling such cases.

Every police station will be sensitised on this issue, and officials who fail to take appropriate action will face consequences

Fadnavis said he will direct the state Director General of Police (DGP) to create the SOP. He clarified that “If an adult woman marries outside her religion, the law cannot do anything unless she has been duped by the man using a different identity.”

Additionally, cases of women allegedly being “drugged” and coerced into marriage through the use of fake identities will be thoroughly investigated, and the rescued women will receive psychological treatment as needed.

The statement came nearly a year after he mentioned that the Maharashtra government would study the laws on “love jihad” framed by other states and take an appropriate decision. In December 2022, the BJP leader had highlighted the legislative demand for a stringent law against the alleged practice, referencing the Shraddha Walkar case as an example where instances of “love jihad” were being observed on a large scale in the state.

With inputs from News18