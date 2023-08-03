logo
HomeIndiaFadnavis says love jihad laws on anvil
India
0 likes

Fadnavis says love jihad laws on anvil

sena ubt repeats taint jibe at fadnavis says bjp no longer vajpayee era party

“The Maharashtra government is mulling laws on love jihad,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday adding the state Police will be asked to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle cases of women duped into inter-religious marriage with fake identities.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a discussion in the state legislative assembly on Hindu girls allegedly being lured into marriage outside their religion by presenting fake identities in Aurangabad district, Fadnavis who also hold the Home portfolio announced that police will be directed to formulate a SOP for handling such cases.

Every police station will be sensitised on this issue, and officials who fail to take appropriate action will face consequences

Fadnavis said he will direct the state Director General of Police (DGP) to create the SOP. He clarified that “If an adult woman marries outside her religion, the law cannot do anything unless she has been duped by the man using a different identity.”

Additionally, cases of women allegedly being “drugged” and coerced into marriage through the use of fake identities will be thoroughly investigated, and the rescued women will receive psychological treatment as needed.

The statement came nearly a year after he mentioned that the Maharashtra government would study the laws on “love jihad” framed by other states and take an appropriate decision. In December 2022, the BJP leader had highlighted the legislative demand for a stringent law against the alleged practice, referencing the Shraddha Walkar case as an example where instances of “love jihad” were being observed on a large scale in the state.

With inputs from News18

The post Fadnavis says love jihad laws on anvil first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Featured
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Top Abu Dhabi firms propose mega merger worth Dhs44b // It is amazing: Indian actor Ranveer Singh calls Abu Dhabi a ‘perfect place’ to be this summer // Modi tells party MPs to be wary of opposition’s bait // Abu Dhabi Consolidates Real Estate Assets Under $12 Billion Firm // RedHill Biopharma Announces Talicia Approved in the United Arab Emirates and First Commercial Order Outside the U.S. // 7 capital ideas to kick start the Abu Dhabi weekend: August 4 to 6 // Abu Dhabi’s Miral & ADGMA to establish educational program for Emirati talent // ERC supports efforts to extinguish wildfires in Syria // World News | Abu Dhabi Police Win 19 Gold Medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada // Iran shuts down for 48 hours due to excessive heat // Student enrolments in GCC to grow by 1.1 million in the next five years, says Alpen Capital // Latea Boba House is coming to Abu Dhabi // ‘Youth at COP28’ session addresses sustainability and climate action // Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill // Sky Vacations and Abu Dhabi Tourism // India’s central bank updates facility for foreign tourists to make mobile money transfers // K-State Traveling to Israel, Abu Dhabi August 9-20 // TDRA launches its ‘TDRA Podcast’ // Abu Dhabi Police win 19 gold medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada // UAE: 3-year-old battling acute anaemia gets wish granted, spends day at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi //