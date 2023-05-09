Modi writes open letter to voters on polling-eve

As the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made the final appeal to voters to elect the ‘double engine’ BJP to make it the ‘number one’ state in the country.

Reiterating promises made in BJP’s manifesto for Karnataka, the Prime Minister, in an open letter to Kannadigas, said Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise this BJP government’s vision of making India a developed nation.

“India Is the world’s fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy. You have witnessed the work of the double-engine BJP government over the last 3.5 years. Our decisive, focused and futuristic policies are imparting momentum to the growth of Karnataka’s economy,” PM Modi wrote.

He noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka has received over Rs 90,000 crores annually as a foreign investment under the BJP government, which was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. “This shows the BJP’s commitment to Karnataka’s progress and to a bright future for the youth,” he said.

PM Modi asserted that BJP wants to make Karnataka the Number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“We are working to empower the farmers with a ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak vision’. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increasing ethanol blending, usage of nano urea and modern technology such as drones, BIP is committed to making Karnataka the Number 1 in agriculture,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister further said that the decisions taken by the double-engine BJP government to boost connectivity, ease of living and ease of doing business have built a strong foundation for Karnataka to become India’s Number one state.