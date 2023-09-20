logo
India Politics
Modi’s Telangana remark an insult: Rahul

qmt0qoeg rahul gandhi 625x300 30 August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged disrespectful remarks in Parliament on Telangana martyrs and their sacrifices are nothing but insulting the state’s existence and self-respect, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. In a message posted on X (formerly twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, Prime Minister Modi’s disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana’s existence and self-respect.

During his address in Parliament on Monday, Modi lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh only led to bitterness and bloodshed in both the states. Taking exceptions to PM’s remarks, Telangana Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had described it as disparaging and said they reflect the PM’s utter disregard for historical facts.

With inputs from News18

