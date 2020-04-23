Most Loved Ninja Slots

A Ninja was a covert agent in Japan who was trained in martial arts and deployed as a weapon against a foe. Their speciality was surprised attacks, assassination, espionage and sabotage. Ninjas have become popular in mainstream culture thanks to movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their appeal has crossed over to video games and even slots at slotsmummy.com.

Ninja Ways

If you are fascinated by the world of Ninjas then the wonderfully designed Ninja Ways slot by Red Tiger is well worth a spin. It’s 6 reels, 4,096 ways to win, epic that comes loaded with extras.

Red Tiger The Developer Of Ninja Ways

Industry professionals with years of experience behind them founded Red Tiger in 2014. Now the company is a mixture of mathematicians, software developers, graphic designers audio engineers and gambling experts.

They have won a number of awards including Mobile Gaming Software Supplier and Casino Supplier Of the Year in 2019. Their client base includes major gambling brands such as William Hill and Paddy Power. The UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Aldernay Gambling Control Commission and the HM Government Of Gibraltar licenses them.

Ninja Ways Slot-About The Game

A Japanese metropolis at night and a pagoda-style building, form the backdrop to this game. The standard A to 10 symbols is joined by 4 Ninja-themed symbols that offer bigger wins. The N symbol is the most valuable and not surprisingly, the Ninja is the wild.

There are a number of features that trigger randomly and they include a Ninja Door feature, Ninja Wilds feature and Ninja Ways feature. There is also a free spins bonus feature in this comic book style, fascinating slot.

Legend Of The 5 Ninjas

Another slice of Japanese culture is served in the martial arts-themed Legend Of The 5 Ninjas. It’s a cartoon-style slot with simple graphics by Eyecon studios.

Eyecon The Developer Of Legend Of The 5 Ninjas

Eyecon are not known for their groundbreaking graphics. Instead. they are more famous for the quirkiness of their games that have a very basic feel about them.

Their origins can be traced back to 1997 when they were an Australian computer game company. However, with the advent of the internet and the appearance of online casinos, Eyecon took the opportunity and moved into the online casino games development industry, instead.

The software developer really came to the forefront when it launched its most popular slot called Fluffy Favourites.

Legend Of The 5 Ninjas Slot-About The Game

Legend Of The 5 Ninjas is 5 reels 243 pay-lines game that keeps the graphics basic. The scatter symbol here is a masked ninja wearing a necklace and the wild symbol is a set of scrolls. There are two bonus features, one is the random jackpot drop if you are playing the jackpot version and the other is a free spin feature triggered by 3 or more scatter symbols. Despite the flat graphics, this is a fun slot with a great selection of free spin options to pick in the bonus round.

