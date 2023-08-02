logo
Just in:
Man arrested for storing 48 tonnes of narcotics substances in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi // Sultan AlNeyadi’s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students’ journey into space exploration // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // 42 Abu Dhabi and BEACON RED organise second hackathon for 60 students // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incubator in Arab world’ // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Statement by the United Arab Emirates and UN Climate Change on an inclusive COP28 // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi // Russia allegedly mobilizes 600,000 men from occupied territories // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong //
HomeIndiaMost undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP
India
0 likes

Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP

rajya sabha 169048098316x9 1

The AAP on Tuesday termed the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance the most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted that it will replace democracy with “babucracy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital.

The legislation, which has brought the Delhi government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lt Governor to have the final say in recommendations regarding the transfers and postings of Delhi government officials. It received a Cabinet nod on July 25.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the bill is even worse than the previous ordinance and more against “our democracy, the Constitution, and the people of Delhi”.

Terming the bill the most undemocratic, illegal piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament, he said it essentially snatches all powers from the elected government of Delhi and hands those over to the Lt Governor and “babus”.

This bill will replace democracy in Delhi with “babucracy” and has given overriding powers to the bureaucracy and to Lt Governor, he said.

“This is an assault on India’s federal structure, democracy and the Constitution. All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose this bill,” Chadha added.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made it clear that even if the central government is able to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha, the opposition parties have sufficient numbers in the Rajya Sabha to defeat it in the Upper House.

He echoed Chadha and said the bill goes against the decision of the “Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the federal structure of the country”.

Regarding the bill, Singh tweeted that it is another “Kejriwal-phobia” bill introduced by the BJP.

“The bill uses almost the same language seen in the black ordinance, which was brought by the BJP,” a party statement quoted him as saying.

He also asserted that all MPs of the INDIA bloc will completely oppose the bill in Parliament.

The legislation reverses the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi government power over administrative services.

With inputs from News18

The post Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incubator in Arab world’ // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // UAE Prsident meets Bahrain’s King in Abu Dhabi // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // Russia allegedly mobilizes 600,000 men from occupied territories // Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding H1 net profit jumps 30% // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence // LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // Man arrested for storing 48 tonnes of narcotics substances in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists // Sultan AlNeyadi’s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students’ journey into space exploration // Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28 //