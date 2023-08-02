Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws

logo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 tabled in the Parliament to replace the Delhi services ordinance, citing Constitutional rights. He termed the opposition to the bill as “politically motivated.”

Shah said, ”Our Constitution allows the Parliament to make laws for Delhi. Any opposition to this bill has no constitutional basis and is politically motivated. There is no reason for the opposition to cite parliamentary procedure.”

The Union Minister made the statement following vehement protests by the Opposition parties who stormed the well and tore papers questioning the introduction of the bill.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s lone MP Shushil Kumar Rinku, who was waiting for a chance to speak, also stormed into the Well in protest as the Home Minister started speaking on the Bill.

”I was not given a chance to speak…This is the murder of democracy…You are insulting Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” Rinku said, amid opposition slogans shouting against the government.

Rinku and Congress member T N Prathapan were seen throwing papers in front of the Chair amid the din.

Amidst the din, Speaker Om Birla said that time will be given for everyone to speak and castigated the opposition members for their behaviour.

”This kind of behaviour is not good. The country is watching,” he said.

The proposed legislation will grant the Delhi Lieutenant Governor the ultimate authority over the transfer and posting of city government officials and bolster the Central government’s control over the national capital. The bill received approval from the Union Cabinet on July 25.

Tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Shah, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to overturn the impact of the Supreme Court verdict in May, which granted control of administrative services to the Delhi government.

The Opposition has been protesting on the issue since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury while discussing the introduction of the bill, said, ”The bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of the government on the territory of the states. It is designed for digging up a graveyard for cooperating federalism. It aims to curb the powers of the Delhi government. The Centre wants to weaken democracy through the move.”

RSP leader, N K Premchandran said he is opposing the bill on three grounds, He questioned the legislative competence of the government in tabling the bill and said, “It is against the principles of federalism envisaged in the Constitution of India. The elected government in Delhi not having control over the bureaucrats will mean not having a government in Delhi itself.”

Replying to Premchandran, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said Parliament is ”fully competent” to pass the bill. “If they want to talk about the merit of the bill let them discuss when there is consideration and passing,” he said.

With inputs from News18

