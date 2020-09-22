Mox is officially here. Make every day count!

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 September 2020 – Mox Bank Limited (“Mox”) is officially launched to everyone in Hong Kong today. Mox is the new virtual bank created by Standard Chartered in partnership with PCCW, HKT and Trip.com, which provides its suite of retail banking services entirely digitally over its app. Deniz Güven, CEO of Mox, said: “We are so excited to welcome everyone in Hong Kong to Mox. We designed our bank around the fact that every day and every moment count for people in Hong Kong. We want to help you to make the most of today and plan for tomorrow at the same time. We believe every day is a day for progress, and every day counts when you’re with Mox.” Every Day Counts Our mission at Mox is to help everyone in Hong Kong grow — your money, your world, your possibilities. We want to help you be in control of your day-to-day finances and build the financial freedom you want to enjoy more of life. No matter how small you start or how big your goals, every day with Mox is a chance to grow and to experience a whole new way of smarter banking, saving and spending. Smart Banking Banking can sometimes feel complicated. We want to take the headache out of banking with a more streamlined financial management experience to provide you with the insights to be in control. Opening an account is fast, secure and free. Within minutes, you can add money from another bank within the app to enjoy Mox’s daily interest rate. Track your saving progress and see your spending patterns real time. Earn CashBack that is calculated instantly and credited daily to your account. Mox also took the lead to launch Asia’s first all-in-one numberless bank card, further enhancing privacy and security for customers. Mox is also the first virtual bank in Hong Kong to support both Apple Pay and Google Pay, bringing a fast and simple way to pay online, in-apps and in-stores.

Smart Saving

We understand saving can be difficult to put into practice. We believe saving is easier when it has meaning. With Mox, you can set up sub-accounts called Goals, name them as you like, personalise them with an image and track your progress real time. Tools such as our Savings Calculator can help automate your savings, and help you build towards your targets with insights and information.

Every day counts when you’re with Mox, because every day is an interest-earning day! Earn 1% p.a. daily interest on up to HKD1 million deposits across all your Mox accounts*.

Smart Spending

Smarter spending starts with understanding where you are with your money and your monthly expenses. That’s why we have started with a debit card, which you will have to top up. We want to help you save as you spend with real daily “cash” back. Real money, credited back to your account daily to accrue interest automatically — with no hidden fees, expiry dates or separate reward platform.

Enjoy 1% Unlimited CashBack* everywhere you go. What’s more, from now to 31 December 2020, enjoy 5% Super CashBack* at our Founding Merchants, up to HKD1,000. All of our Founding Merchants and Mox exclusive offers were handpicked for you from convenience to digital to those that perfectly match your lifestyle.

Mox by Standard Chartered

Mox is the new virtual bank by Standard Chartered in partnership with PCCW, HKT and Trip.com. We are the combined power of a leading international bank, the city’s telecom and lifestyle leader and Asia’s largest online travel agency.

We were among the first to obtain a virtual banking licence in Hong Kong in March 2019. Launched in September 2020, Mox aims to make banking a delightful experience to help you grow your money, your world and your possibilities.

