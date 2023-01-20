MP minister threatens Cong leaders with bulldozer justice

Madhya Pradesh Pnchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has offered Congress leaders of the state two options: Join BJP or face the bulldozer.

The ‘offer’ has stirred a massive controversy, with the video of the minister making these comments has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mahendra Sisodia is caught saying, “Join the BJP. Move towards this side towards the ruling party slowly. In 2023, the BJP will form government in MP once again. Mama’s bulldozer is ready.”

Sisodia made the controversial statement at the gathering while campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20, reports PTI.

Bulldozer justice has been widely used in BJP-ruled states with Madhya Pradesh joining in. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led administration has been bulldozing illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by the CM, popularly referred to as ‘mama’ for his “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and criminals.

The comments drew Congress’ ire with the Guna district Congress chief Harishankar Vijaywargiya hitting out at the minister saying his remarks have sullied the image of the BJP.

“He should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls,” Vijaywargiya told PTI.

Raghogarh is the home turf of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaiwardhan Singh is local MLA.