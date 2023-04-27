MSIG Launches “EZ-Mile” Motor Add-On

A Comprehensive Private Car Insurance Add-On to Increase Flexibility for Car Owners to Pay for What They Need

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) has launched a new motor add-on for selected comprehensive private car insurance called “EZ-Mile”. The motor add-on allows new and existing MSIG motor insurance customers to reduce their comprehensive motor insurance premium by choosing any of the three mileage-based usage plans between 5,000km, 10,000km and 15,000km – each of which offers premium savings on selected comprehensive motor insurance packages. This provides MSIG customers, particularly those who drive low mileage each year, flexibility to choose whichever package that best reflects their expected car usage and yet still benefit fully from the protection offered by MSIG’s comprehensive motor insurances.

MSIG Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua Seck Guan said, “The new EZ-Mile Motor Add-on gives people a good reason to drive less and, in the process, reduce their carbon footprint, which is in line with MSIG’s support of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG13 – Climate Action. In addition, we are also aware that driving behaviours have changed over the past few years primarily due to changing employment models. We recognised this trend and being responsive to customer needs, created this innovative add-on to let car users pay a premium based on how much they drive, while still providing all the benefits of a comprehensive insurance coverage. We hope this will go some way to lightening the burden of Malaysian road users.”

Customers who opt for MSIG EZ-Mile Motor Add-on will have their mileage measured by a small wireless device called a Microtag that links via Bluetooth to their smartphone. When the mileage allowance looks likely to be exceeded, the motorist can purchase a ‘top-up’ to maintain their Comprehensive motor insurance.

The Microtag also enables more effective roadside assistance with two services called eCall and bCall. The eCall feature will automatically call for assistance when an impact is detected to make sure that in the event of an accident, emergency services are alerted early. In the event of breakdown, the user can also use the bCall feature to quickly get in touch with the 24-hour assistance hotline. Further details on the terms and conditions of MSIG EZ-Mile Motor Add-on can be found at https://www.msig.com.my/personal-insurance/products/ez-mile/.

Mr. Chua concluded, “MSIG EZ-Mile Motor Add-on has been designed with our customers in mind. We wanted to provide them with an option which saves them money on their insurance if they drive less. This is a win for our customers and also for the environment and we believe this new option will be well received.”

Those interested in purchasing or finding out more about MSIG EZ-Mile Motor Add-on can contact an MSIG insurance adviser or call MSIG at 1-800-88-MSIG (6744) for further information.

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD), one of the top ten** general insurers in the world.

With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.

MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognized for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumer’s demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Dec 2022

**Fortune Global 500, 2021