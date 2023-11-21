logo
Investment Insights
My number-one piece of financial advice

nigel logoPeople – clients, advisers, media, often ask me for my number one piece of investment advice, I consistently have the same answer: Just don’t try to time the market.

In the fast-paced world of finance, where market fluctuations can resemble a rollercoaster ride, the temptation to time the market can be alluring.

However, seasoned investors and financial experts have long touted the perils of trying to predict the unpredictable. Investors should steer clear of the dangerous game of market timing and instead embrace a more sensible and steadfast approach to wealth accumulation.

Markets are complex, influenced by a myriad of factors ranging from economic indicators and geopolitical events to investor sentiment and market psychology.

Attempting to forecast how these variables will interact and impact asset prices is an exercise in futility. The inherent unpredictability of market movements makes it nearly impossible for investors to consistently time their entry and exit points.

Market timing often leads to the pitfall of missing out on long-term gains. Investors who try to tactically enter and exit the market based on short-term trends risk sitting on the sidelines during periods of substantial growth. The most significant market gains often occur in concentrated bursts, and attempting to time these specific periods is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle.

Also, as I have seen over the years, the emotional toll of market timing can be overwhelming. Constantly monitoring market movements, reacting to short-term fluctuations, and making impulsive decisions based on fear or greed can lead to stress and anxiety.

Emotional decision-making is rarely a sound strategy in the world of investing, where a cool and collected approach typically to yield better results.

Another important factor is the issue of transaction costs and taxes. Frequent buying and selling of assets incur transaction costs that eat into overall returns.

Additionally, capital gains taxes can take a sizable chunk out of profits, especially for short-term trades. Investors attempting to time the market may find themselves facing a double whammy of transaction costs and tax liabilities, eroding the overall performance of their portfolio.

Successful investors understand that the key to building wealth lies in identifying and capitalising on long-term trends rather than getting bogged down by short-term volatility.

By aligning investment strategies with broader economic trends and fundamental indicators, investors can navigate market fluctuations with a more informed and strategic approach.

The timeless adage “time in the market beats timing the market” encapsulates the essence of prudent investing. Historically, markets have exhibited an upward trajectory over the long term. Investors who remain invested through market cycles, instead of attempting to time entry and exit points, benefit from the compounding effect of returns over time.

By embracing the enduring principle of time in the market, and working alongside an independent financial advisor investors can weather short-term storms and position themselves for sustained, long-term growth.

 Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

