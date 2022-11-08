Nakheel ties up AED 17 billion financing

Arabian Post Staff

Master-developer Nakheel announced it has secured AED 17 billion in strategic financing deal to drive its new phase of growth. This includes refinancing of AED 11 billion, and additional funds of AED 6 billion. The finance will be utilised to accelerate the development of its new projects including Dubai Islands and other large waterfront projects.

The refinancing of AED 11 billion has been secured through a syndicate of three banks, Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD demonstrating strong financial foundations and long-term growth prospects of the company.

A Nakheel spokesperson said the transactions will further strengthen its financial position, and reflects the confidence of the banking institutions in the strategic new focus of the company. “Dubai’s real estate sector is recording robust growth, driven by regulatory reforms, such as the issuance of long-term visas, and a buoyant economy supported by the robust growth of retail, leisure and hospitality.

“As Dubai’s pioneering master-developer with high-performing assets in these core economic sectors, we are entering a new phase of growth placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. This new era of Nakheel will be defined by our commitment to developing exceptional communities, enhancing customer-oriented services, and delivering value across all touch points.”

Nakheel’s residential. retail and hospitality assets have recorded excellent growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. The company’s fiscal focus, highlighted by efficient management of resources and a stable retail and hospitality portfolio, has gained the trust of its customers and financial institutions.

Over the past two years, Nakheel has also invested in building a strong assets portfolio and pipeline of new developments which will deliver consistent revenue growth in future years, and support the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and ensure the health, wellbeing and happiness of citizens, residents and visitors.

