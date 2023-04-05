National Bonds portfolio up 15%

Arabian Post Staff

National Bonds, the UAE’s Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, saw another strong year soaring to an investment portfolio of AED 13.7bn ($3.7 billion) in 2022, higher by 15% compared to the previous year.

Customers’ financial well-being continued to evolve through National Bonds due to its wide range of savings and investments solutions, which have supported their future financial objectives, such as emergency funds and children’s education.

Customers’ positive experience also boosted investment growth in 2022 coming from flexible and convenient solutions that enhanced their returns and the value of their savings.

National Bonds outstanding growth in 2022 included both individuals and institutions, as well as remarkable returns given to the bondholders. The company’s performance is an important indicator of customers’ increasing confidence, making it the North Star in the field of savings in the UAE. This comes through navigating customers across diverse solutions, and recalibrating their saving behaviour toward a sustainable practice.

Given that National Bonds success is also measured by the maintained competitive earnings rewarded to customers, returns were up to 5% in 2022, which is among the highest rates in the UAE.

62% of customers have been with National Bonds for over 10 years, demonstrating their long-term loyalty which significantly contributed to the 15% growth in 2022.

In addition, the organisation’s rewards program is the largest in the country, with a staggering AED 35 million in prizes, further rewarding customers on their savings behaviour. For example, 66% of National Bonds regular savers saw a remarkable increase in their average returns in addition to the profit in 2022.

The strong growth in 2022 was attributed to several pioneering ideas and solutions, such as the Golden Pension Plan, Global Savings Club, and Sukuk Al Waqf.

