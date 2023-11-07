Navy’s Under-Construction Warship Surat’s Crest Unveiled

NEW DELHI: The crest of ‘Surat’, the under-construction guided missile destroyer of Navy named for the first time after a Gujarat city, showcases one of the first lighthouse built in 1836 at Hazira standing tall over a Asiatic lion standing near to a wavy sea, with insignias symbolising “the ship’s majesty and strength”.

The crest of Indian Navy’s destroyer was unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at a ceremony in the city of Surat, in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, and senior dignitaries and officials from the state government and the maritime force.

“The crest of Surat depicts the famous lighthouse at Hazira (Surat), located at southern entrance of the Gulf of Khambhat. Built in 1836, this lighthouse was one of the first lighthouses in India. The Asiatic lion on the crest, which is also the state animal of Gujarat, symbolises the ship’s majesty and strength,” said a Navy spokesperson. It will be inducted into the Indian Navy next year.

Equipped with the latest advancements in naval warfare technology and combat capabilities, the warship Surat stands as a powerful embodiment of the Navy’s commitment to maritime security and national defence, the spokesperson observed. This is well depicted by the wavy sea depicted on the crest, he pointed out.

On the threshold of joining the Indian Navy’s fleet, Surat promises to serve as a formidable sentinel, safeguarding the nation’s maritime frontiers and upholding its strategic interests in the region, the spokesperson stated.

Giving a sense to why the Gujarat city’s name was chosen for the warship, the Indian Navy explained that the vibrant city of Surat is renowned for its rich maritime history and shipbuilding legacy, and the platform also embodies the enterprising and self- reliant spirit of its namesake.

“The fourth ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Project 15B (Vishakhapatnam Class) destroyers, Surat represents a remarkable leap in naval technology and capabilities,” the spokesperson elaborated. The ship has been constructed using innovative block construction methodology, wherein the ship’s hull has been assiduously assembled at distinct geographical locations before being integrated at the Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. This methodology underscores the growing refinement of India’s shipbuilding prowess while also flagging intricate precision and engineering excellence, he insisted.

As per the Navy, Project 15B follows the success of the Project 15A (Kolkata Class) and serves as a testament to India’s steadily growing naval prowess.

