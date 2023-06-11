logo
Just in:
Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Takes Three Wins at 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards // UAE, Türkiye: Growing relations towards holistic partnership // CoinW, championing societal philanthropy, displays an overflowing love as it unites numerous industry luminaries in spearheading a material donation drive for stray animals // NCEMA affirms team’s ongoing efforts to monitor developments in weather condition // Opposition slams Giriraj Singh’s endorsement of Godse // Advancing Social Justice Only Can Save Workforce Now // Priyanka to kick-start MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally // Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow’s leaders // Congress Upbeat In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Before Assembly Polls // Political Situation Turns Dicey For BJP Leadership In Maharashtra // U.S. Debt Deal Pressures Gold Down, Central Banks Turn Net Sellers // Lokayukta Enquiry Against Minister Bhupendra Singh Causing Turmoil In Madhya Pradesh BJP // Türkiye-UAE strategic relations support regional development, stability: Turkish Ambassador // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Announces FY2022/23 Annual Results // OPPO Release 2022 Sustainability Report on World Environment Day // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 11 Jun 2023 // Trump’s Indictment By Federal Court Has Potential To Unite The Republicans // Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours 10th Braille Story Reading Award winners // Saudi Crown Prince’s Bid To Piggyride Ronaldo Popularity //
mobile-logo
HomeRegionNCEMA affirms team’s ongoing efforts to monitor developments in weather condition
Region
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

NCEMA affirms team’s ongoing efforts to monitor developments in weather condition

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2023 (WAM) — The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has organised a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team handling weather and tropical conditions, as part of its efforts to monitor and evaluate the tropical conditions in the UAE and its possible impact on the country.Held in the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the meetings also reviewed the preparedness of competent authorities to deal with possible emergencies.Through its ongoing monitoring operations, NCM affirmed that tropical cyclone Biparjoy has been reclassified as Cat-2, as the wind speed around the centre grew to a range of165 to 175 km/h. It is expected to continue moving north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast, and will have no impact on the UAE over the next five days, NCM assured.The Joint Assessment Team stressed that, since the detection of the tropical fluctuation, all competent authorities took proactive measures to ensure readiness to deal with any possible outcomes, affirming that the team will continue to monitor the situation until it passes.The team also called on the public to keep abreast of the situation by seeking out information published through the NCM’s official accounts, and to refrain from spreading and circulating rumours and misinformation to avoid legal action.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Region
Region
Region
Region
Region
Region
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Takes Three Wins at 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards // Opposition slams Giriraj Singh’s endorsement of Godse // UAE, Türkiye: Growing relations towards holistic partnership // Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow’s leaders // Türkiye-UAE strategic relations support regional development, stability: Turkish Ambassador // Bybit Joins DMCC as Ecosystem Partner to Accelerate Development and Mass Adoption of Crypto and Web3 // India Is Competing With Vietnam For Getting Share Of Shifting US Investment From China // Saudi Crown Prince’s Bid To Piggyride Ronaldo Popularity // Congress Upbeat In Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh Before Assembly Polls // Priyanka to kick-start MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally // UAE, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral relations, opportunities for further cooperation // Trump’s Indictment By Federal Court Has Potential To Unite The Republicans // CoinW, championing societal philanthropy, displays an overflowing love as it unites numerous industry luminaries in spearheading a material donation drive for stray animals // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // Under Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives, we endeavour to provide citizens with highest quality of life: Hamdan bin Mohammed // UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye // Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Announces FY2022/23 Annual Results // AED378 billion in UAE-Turkish non-oil intra-trade in 10 years // SBA enables Emirati, Moroccan publishers to explore new prospects, drive regional growth at 28th SIEL fair in Rabat // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat //
Region to support a credible, resourceful person who will not lord over the people as the next senate president. For the same pricing, the same great service and the mountains never fail to provide a beautiful backdrop to every adventure. అశోక్ గెహ్లాట్ రైతులకు 5 5 వేల రూపాయలు ఇస్తారు.