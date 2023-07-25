logo
Just in:
Supreme Court CJI’s Observation On Govt Failure In Manipur Is A Warning To PM // Hestia Makes Space Viewing More Accessible by Turning Your Smartphone into a Telescope // Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques // Amazon Global Selling launches its first cross-border e-commerce brand launchpad in Singapore to help SMEs unlock growth opportunities in cross-border e-commerce // Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shape future of education and drive innovation // GEODIS India celebrates 25 years of delivering Innovative, Sustainable and Ethical Logistics Solutions // Selected Muslim-Friendly News Updates from JNTO // Supreme Court temporarily stops Gyanvapi survey // No breakthrough as Opposition stands firm on Manipur // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 25 Jul 2023 // Media OutReach Newswire Launches Industry-First Press Release Distribution Campaign Intelligence Report // India’s Price Indices May Not Be All That Reliable // BJP alleges Gehlot govt broke all records of corruption // Research led by HKBU constructs model to predict frequency of heat wave and air pollution co-occurrence in China // NCP MLAs face ‘seating’ dilemma as Assembly meet begins // Bengal Congress In Utter Confusion Over Mamata’s Olive Branch To The Party // Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia // High Rajasthan drama as sacked minister flaunts ‘red diary’ // Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Ueno Atsushi Explores the Art of Swiss Watchmaking at Cambodia’s Prince Horology // Socialist Sanchez And Communist Diaz Halt Far Right Take Over In Spain //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaNCP MLAs face ‘seating’ dilemma as Assembly meet begins
India
0 likes
61 seen
0 Comments

NCP MLAs face ‘seating’ dilemma as Assembly meet begins

fnedv7og ajit pawar ani 650 650x400 18 April 23 1

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature adjourned for the day amidst strong protests by the opposition on the opening day. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies staged a protest and raised slogans against the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (breakaway faction) outside the Vidhan Bhavan as the session started.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCP MLAs received two contrasting instructions for seating in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly. While rebel leader Ajit Pawar issued a whip asking the MLAs to sit with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s chief whip Jitendra Awhad asked the legislators to sit on the opposition benches.

According to a PTI report, Chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Jitendra Awhad also wrote to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker seeking separate sitting arrangements for members of the Ajit Pawar camp and the rest of MLAs of the party for the monsoon session.

Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session, Maharashtra Congress MLAs on Sunday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly. NCP MLAs belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction were not part of the protest.

The MLAs, led by former minister Yashomati Thakur and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the current government.

Congress state President Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that the MVA allies will hold a meeting later today to decide the further course of action.

With inputs from News18

The post NCP MLAs face ‘seating’ dilemma as Assembly meet begins first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia // Socialist Sanchez And Communist Diaz Halt Far Right Take Over In Spain // COP28 UAE Chair call to include food in climate action // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 25 Jul 2023 // NCP MLAs face ‘seating’ dilemma as Assembly meet begins // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 24 Jul 2023 // Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Ueno Atsushi Explores the Art of Swiss Watchmaking at Cambodia’s Prince Horology // BJP alleges Gehlot govt broke all records of corruption // Supreme Court temporarily stops Gyanvapi survey // Trumptech Successfully Organizes the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 // Bengal Congress In Utter Confusion Over Mamata’s Olive Branch To The Party // Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad // Chirag Paswan joins NDA, promises win in all Bihar seats // Hestia Makes Space Viewing More Accessible by Turning Your Smartphone into a Telescope // Nomad Updates its Insanely Handy ChargeKey to Work with Modern Devices // Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler // High Rajasthan drama as sacked minister flaunts ‘red diary’ // Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques // Liverpool FC and Kodansha announce long-term extension // Research led by HKBU constructs model to predict frequency of heat wave and air pollution co-occurrence in China //