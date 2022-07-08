NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick optimizes to new recyclable paper packaging in July

Retaining the crispy fun and integrating the concept of sustainability for a green lifestyle

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 July 2022 – As the world’s largest food and beverage company, NESTLÉ is committed to providing consumers with Good food, Good life, and inspiring the public to live a green lifestyle. NESTLÉ aims to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable product packaging1 by 2025 and reduce the use of virgin plastic by one-third. This July, NESTLÉ Hong Kong optimizes the individual packaging of NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick to recyclable paper packaging in order to reduce the use of plastics, encourage consumers to recycle packaging materials and join hands with NESTLÉ to support sustainability.

Hong Kong NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick optimizes to recyclable paper packaging and keeps its crispy fun

This month, NESTLÉ Hong Kong has taken another step for its green footprint by optimizing the packaging for NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick. The recyclable paper packaging is used in order to reduce the plastic consumption. The new environmental-friendly packaging was developed by NESTLÉ team. After researches and tests, the packaging is made of 100% pure pulp which is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to achieve the effect of reducing plastic consumption and being recyclable2. NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick had won many praises since its successful launch last year. It is transformed from the classic crispy fun of Nestle® KITKAT® chocolate wafers. The crispy chocolate surface of NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick is also covered with large pieces of Nestle® KITKAT® chocolate wafer to bring out its rich, sweet and crispy taste and texture. Everyone can participate in recycling together and contribute to sustainable development while enjoying NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick. “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Let us work together to reduce the impact of product packaging on environment and improve the quality of life!

Suggested Retail Price: $19 (Impulse)；

$59.9 (Multipack) Point of Sales: Supermarkets & convenient stores (gradually changeover to recycling paper packaging) NESTLÉ Customer Service: 2179 8888

