NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick optimizes to new recyclable paper packaging in July

Retaining the crispy fun and integrating the concept of sustainability for a green lifestyle
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 July 2022 – As the world’s largest food and beverage company, NESTLÉ is committed to providing consumers with Good food, Good life, and inspiring the public to live a green lifestyle. NESTLÉ aims to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable product packaging1 by 2025 and reduce the use of virgin plastic by one-third. This July, NESTLÉ Hong Kong optimizes the individual packaging of NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick to recyclable paper packaging in order to reduce the use of plastics, encourage consumers to recycle packaging materials and join hands with NESTLÉ to support sustainability.
Hong Kong NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick optimizes to recyclable paper packaging and keeps its crispy fun
This month, NESTLÉ Hong Kong has taken another step for its green footprint by optimizing the packaging for NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick. The recyclable paper packaging is used in order to reduce the plastic consumption. The new environmental-friendly packaging was developed by NESTLÉ team. After researches and tests, the packaging is made of 100% pure pulp which is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to achieve the effect of reducing plastic consumption and being recyclable2. NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick had won many praises since its successful launch last year. It is transformed from the classic crispy fun of Nestle® KITKAT® chocolate wafers. The crispy chocolate surface of NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick is also covered with large pieces of Nestle® KITKAT® chocolate wafer to bring out its rich, sweet and crispy taste and texture. Everyone can participate in recycling together and contribute to sustainable development while enjoying NESTLÉ® KITKAT® Stick. “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Let us work together to reduce the impact of product packaging on environment and improve the quality of life!
|Suggested Retail Price:
| $19 (Impulse)；
$59.9 (Multipack)
|Point of Sales:
|Supermarkets & convenient stores (gradually changeover to recycling paper packaging)
|NESTLÉ Customer Service:
|2179 8888
