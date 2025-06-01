logo
Middle East Air Travel Set to Double by 2043

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Passenger traffic across the Middle East is projected to reach 530 million by 2043, doubling from current levels, according to forecasts presented at the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting held in Dubai. This growth represents an average annual increase of 3.9% over the two-decade period from 2023 to 2043, slightly outpacing the global average of 3.8%.

Kamil Al Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, highlighted the region’s strategic geographic position and robust infrastructure investments as key drivers of this anticipated growth. He noted that Middle Eastern carriers have fully recovered from the pandemic-induced downturn, with cargo performance also showing a 6.4% increase as of April 2024.

The surge in passenger numbers is underpinned by significant investments in airport infrastructure across the region. Dubai has initiated the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, with plans to accommodate up to 260 million passengers annually upon completion, positioning it as the world’s largest airport. In Abu Dhabi, a new terminal commenced operations in November, enhancing the capital’s capacity to handle increased traffic. Qatar continues to expand Hamad International Airport in Doha, while Saudi Arabia has launched Riyadh Air and announced the development of a new terminal in Riyadh with a capacity for 120 million passengers annually.

These developments are complemented by the region’s efforts to diversify economies and reduce reliance on oil revenues. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, for instance, emphasizes tourism and infrastructure development, with the Red Sea International Airport beginning operations in September 2023 to serve the burgeoning tourism sector.

The Middle East’s role as a global aviation hub is further reinforced by its proximity to emerging markets in South Asia and Africa. This strategic location allows airlines to offer efficient connectivity between East and West, capitalizing on the growing demand for air travel in these regions.

Industry analysts suggest that the anticipated growth will necessitate a corresponding increase in fleet size and workforce. Airlines are expected to place substantial orders for new aircraft to meet demand, while also investing in training programs to ensure a skilled workforce capable of supporting expanded operations.

Environmental considerations remain a focal point, with IATA members committed to achieving carbon-neutral growth from 2020 and a 50% reduction in net aviation carbon emissions by 2050 relative to 2005 levels. Airlines in the region are exploring sustainable aviation fuels and more efficient aircraft to align with these goals.

