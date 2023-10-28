logo
India Politics
New CBI date to Harish Rawat to give voice samples likely

accused of selling congress tickets harish rawat seeks his own expulsion from party

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has sought a fresh date from the CBI to give his voice samples in the 2016 ‘sting operation’ case citing health issues, a request that will be considered by the agency, officials said Friday. Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a notice to Rawat seeking his presence on November 6 to give voice samples in the case, they said.

Rawat, who is recuperating in a hospital in Dehradun following a road accident, sought a fresh date from the CBI citing his health issues which the agency is likely “to consider”, they said. “Today a very important organisation also came to Jolly Grant Hospital to inquire about my health, CBI’s friends came and they served me a notice which left me surprised. When people are visiting me in the hospital to ask for my wellbeing, the CBI might have thought that the country’s integrity, unity, security and democracy face threat from me that’s why they served the notice to me in the hospital. Wow CBI,” he said on ‘X’.

On July 18, special judge of a Dehradun court Dharmendra Adhikari has ordered senior Congress leader Rawat, former state minister Harak Singh Rawat, Congress MLA from Dwarahat Madan Bisht along with Umesh Sharma, the journalist who carried out the alleged sting operation and now Independent MLA from Khanpur, to give their voice samples. Earlier, during the hearing of the case on July 15, the lawyers of all the leaders except Umesh Sharma had questioned the seeking of voice samples by the CBI on the grounds that a petition related to the case is pending in the Uttarakhand High Court, which is likely to pronounce to its verdict on July 27. The sting operation came to the fore in 2016 after 10 Congress MLAs rebelled against the Harish Rawat-led government and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CBI had sought permission from the court to match the voices heard in this sting. In the video, Rawat was allegedly bargaining with dissident MLAs to save his government.

At that time President’s rule was imposed in the state following the rebellion of Congress MLAs. However, the Rawat government was reinstated after it secured a majority in the floor test held on the direction of the Supreme Court, but the rebel MLAs were denied the right to vote in it.

With inputs from News18

