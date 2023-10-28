logo
HomeIndia PoliticsMahua denies receiving expensive gifts from Hiranandani
India Politics
0 likes

Mahua denies receiving expensive gifts from Hiranandani

mahua moitra 2023 10 c2fbbb38d01452aaaea1a75cb4ca1e5c 16x9 1

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the real estate and infrastructure company Hiranandani Group, reportedly gifted Mahua Moitra “only a scarf, some lipsticks and makeup items”, and not a list of expensive presents as claimed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. But Darshan’s car does “pick and drop” the Trinamool Lok Sabha MP when she’s in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only things I received from Darshan Hiranandani were a scarf and some lipsticks and makeup items that he used to pick from Dubai airport’s duty-free. And when I go to Mumbai, his car picks up and drops me. I don’t stay with him,” Mahua Moitra said in an interview with India Today.

Elaborating on the list of ‘luxury’ gifts by Darshan, Moitra reminded audience that she was a banker before joining politics and used to earn over Rs 2 crore.

“There is no proof that they offered me money and I was a banker in 2008 when I entered grassroots politics and used to earn multiple times of Rs 2 crore at that time. Charges that I would take Rs 2 crore unproven cash is a ludicrous one,” The Trinamool Congress MP said.

She also demanded that Darshan Hiranandani, who turned so-called approver in the cash-for-query case, should provide an itemised list of gifts he claims to have provided.

Calling Darshan a “close personal friend”, the TMC MP justified that a person will go to a friend in need and not to Nishikant Dubey, whom she also described as ‘Jharkhandi pitbull’.

“Darshan is my close personal friend, continues to be so and has been one when I was not an MP. Darshan Hiranandani’s father and he have a very large real estate company. When I was allotted my government bungalow, it was in a dilapidated state. There were five false ceilings and light did not come in. I told Darshan to get one of his architects to let me know how the bungalow can be redesigned to allow more lights and how CPWD can do it,” Mahua Moitra said.

During the interview with India Today, she also showed the designs that Darshan Hiranandani gave. “CPWD designed it and no private entity entered here. Obviously, I won’t go to Nishikant Dubey to get the design of my house. I would go to a friend,” Moitra said.

Accepting that she gave her Parliament login and password to Darshan Hiranandani, Mahua Moitra justified that there is no rule as to who can have the login. The TMC MP further revealed that her sister’s child also logged in from Cambridge and typed in her questions.

She said that no MP puts the questions themselves, and the login and the passwords remain with their team. “But then an OTP comes and it comes to my phone only. It does not go to Darshan’s phone. Only when I provide the OTP, the questions are submitted,” Moitra said dismissing all charges.

The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP said the charge that Darshan Hiranandani logged in from Dubai and it is a compromise on security is “ludicrous”.

“The NIC login has no rules as to who can have the login or not. Every single MP’s questions are given to their large teams. You are saying I have given it to a foreign entity. Darshan Hiranandani is a friend, and an Indian citizen. His passport has been made public,” she said.

With inputs from News18

The post Mahua denies receiving expensive gifts from Hiranandani first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT // The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held // Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit // UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council // G-7 Trade Chiefs Set To Tackle Supply Chains, Economic Coercion // Buzz over old Fadnavis video promising ‘return’ // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // Mercedes-Benz unveils the arrival of the eActros and eEconic all-electric trucks in Hong Kong // Employment Generation Remains Dismal Reveals PLFS 2022-23 // New CBI date to Harish Rawat to give voice samples likely // Emotional Response To Murthy’s Call For 70 Hours Work Disguises Real Problems // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // UAE President receives phone call from President of Azerbaijan // RIL Posts 29.7 Per Cent Jump In Q2 Net Profit To ₹19,878 Crore // Another tussle brewing between AAP and LG // India Mobile Congress 2023: India Will Lead The World In 6G, Says PM Modi // Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Has A Commanding Influence In Poll Campaign In Rajasthan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 28 Oct 2023 //