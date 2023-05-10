New Compression Latch From Southco Offers Visual Indication Of Latch Open Status

E3 Visual Indicator Image

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 May 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of VISE ACTION® Compression Latches with a new version that allows visual confirmation of latch open status. Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator features red, reflective indicator wings that can be easily viewed when the latch is open, allowing latch status to be monitored at all times. This new offering expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO™ products, which provide visual indication for improving safety and monitoring access in a wide variety of applications.

Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator displays latch open status that can be seen from a minimum of five meters, making it an ideal choice for rail, semiconductor and industrial machinery enclosures where an unsecured door or panel could impact safety during operation. By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator improves efficiency, enhances safety and reduces maintenance errors. Designed for heavy use, the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator is NEMA 4 and IP65 compliant, making it a suitable choice for outdoor, high vibration or corrosive environments.

Commercial Product Manager Jonathan Coulter adds, “The E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator provides visual feedback of whether a panel is fully closed, semi-closed or not secured at all. Like Southco’s standard E3 line, the indicator version delivers robust, vibration-resistant fastening and is available in a variety of grip lengths, providing a simple upgrade for enhancing enclosure safety and security.”

Hashtag: #southco #compression #visualindicator #latchstatus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Southco Asia Limited

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.