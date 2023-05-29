New Parliament Symbolises Hindutva’s Aim To Return To Monarchy

By Arun Srivastava

In one stroke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the basic character and image of India from being a symbol of pluralist, secular state having democratic, social, cultural and political ethics to a country exemplifying Brahminical culture and Hindutva ideals. Though India would continue to be regarded as a republic, Modi’s action of May 28, has conversely altered its emphasis and image.

Even if one agrees, in view of the increasing number of parliamentarians and expanding base work, the sitting and working space of the Parliament should have been extended. But it is Modi’s way of inauguration that gives rise to scepticism about his real intent. RSS has never nursed a strong compassionate view and commitment to democracy and its functioning. An insight into the manner in which Sengol, a symbol of Brahminical supremacy of the autocratic governance, was planted in Lok Sabha makes it amply clear that it was a calculated move to reincarnate the monarchical bequest.

Modi’s action not to have the new parliament building inaugurated by the President Draupadi Murmu was a part of the design. It did not suit their necessity. For RSS, Modi suited in accomplishing the mission. To give it a Brahminical character and image a horde of priests were brought to Delhi. While their performing the task created the impression of Modi being the new Hindu King of the modern New India, it also was aimed at sending a message to the electorates, especially the Hindus of Tamil Nadu and other southern states, that RSS and BJP cared them. It is a known fact RSS has been striving hard to spread in the states below Vidhayachal. The priests succeeded in sending the message that India is a Hindu Rashtra. It has ceased to be a secular and democratic country.

One thing was quite perceptible. The occasion did not have even the barest features of democratic parliamentary politics, varied cultural ethos of the society and India’s diversities and unity. One strong message which the carnival sent was, Modi fulfilled his ambition to project himself as the creator of New India. Modi has been suffering with a sense of complex. He has always seen himself as superior to other leaders. It was only for this reason he continually attacked Nehru. In his perception, Nehru is the only leader who he should attack to bolster his own image.

Nehru is remembered and revered as the creator of India. Taking a cue from it, Modi presented himself as the creator of New India. It is human psychology that people remember only the creator. After inauguration Nitish Kumar questioned the need for a new Parliament building; “What was the need to construct a separate Parliament building? I had seen it during my Delhi visit. I had not felt good about it even when there were talks about constructing the building. The building that was there at the time of Independence should have been developed further. Will you change our history? This is not good.”

Here lies the success of Modi. He desired that people must not remember the past and gains made during Nehru. Nitish said; “I am continuously saying that the people who are ruling the country these days will change the entire history.” Surviving under the shadow of past will not allow the opportunity for Modi to grow”. His party, JD(U), observed a fast on Sunday to protest the inauguration of the building by Modi.

Modi prostrated before the ‘Sengol’ and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand. With priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math chanting slokas, Modi performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. His action undoubtedly displays his real intention. Modi carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of “nadaswaram” and invocation of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Modi’s move in fact did not enjoy the full endorsement of his party leaders. This was evident in the appeal from defence minister Rajnath Singh to the opposition leaders to participate at the event. True enough, opposition’s participation would have provided moral and ethical sanctity to Modi’s move. Congress on Sunday attacked Modi saying that a “self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures” has opened the new complex.

RSS’s and Modi’s design to project as Hindu Rashtra also became apparent as the induction of new building was carried out on the day, May 28, Nehru the person who shaped the democracy was cremated in 1964 and Savarkar the RSS ideologue was born in 1883. While one symbolises the fall of democracy, the other heralds the birth of Hindu Rashtra.

What an irony the women wrestlers who enhanced the image of India in the international arena by fetching medals and who were boated by Modi as the pride of the country, were ill treated and dragged by the Delhi police on the streets on their mission to apprise Modi of their plight and government unwilling to take action against the perpetrator ghastly crime on them. Reacting to the police action Rahul Gandhi said; “Coronation is over, the arrogant king is crushing the voice of the public.” Some of India’s top wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations.

The Left parties also hit out at Modi, comparing the inauguration with the coronation of a monarch and relegating the people of the country to “subjects (‘praja’)”. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the inauguration ceremony was held amid “loud propaganda” with the declaration of a “new India”. He said “This declaration of a ‘New India’ comes in the absence of the President of India, Vice President of India and opposition parties! India = Nation and Citizen; New India = Raja and Praja.”

“Sengol belongs to the period of feudal monarchies, emperors and kings. Indian people overthrew such bondages and ushered in a secular democratic republic where every citizen is equal. Sengol has no role in a democracy where people elect the government,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that Adheenams are monastic Shaivite institutions. During Karnataka assembly election or even before that Rahul Gandhi has been often mentioning Lord Shiva in his meetings and conversations. Modi to snatch Lord Shiva from him used Thuvavaduthurai Adheenam Mutt to perform the rituals. It was carried out by a team of musicians and oduvars (those appointed to recite Shaivite hymns) from the institution, who the government had specially invited for the purpose. How could Modi and his aides ignore the fact that Vaishnavites are in large numbers in India. (IPA Service)

The post New Parliament Symbolises Hindutva’s Aim To Return To Monarchy first appeared on IPA Newspack.