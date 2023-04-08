New Philips Monitor is Released with SuperWide Docking Monitor with Noise-Canceling 5MP Webcam

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 April 2023 – This monitor combines two desktops and a webcam in one setup.

On [4th April 2023], the new Philips monitor, 45B1U6900CH, will be available to the public with an aim to facilitate workflow. The Philips 45B1U6900CH is equipped with a large, 44.5-inch (113 cm. diagonal) screen with 5120 x 1440 resolution and several other features that are designed to aid professionals’ multitasking, such as: a 5MP webcam, USB-C docking with RJ45, a 32:9 SuperWide screen, and a curved display with viewing angles of 178/178 degrees.

Increasing Workflow Productivity

Instead of having two separate monitors, the Philips 45B1U6900CH’s 44.5-inch screen and 32:9 SuperWide ratio allows professionals to easily open multiple windows and have an extra-wide perspective for viewing video content. In addition, the monitor’s Curved VA Display produces wide, 178/178-degree viewing angles and 1500R curvature for crisp, high-contrast imagery and an overall more immersive experience.

“We are very happy to announce the release of the Philips 45B1U6900CH,” Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, said. “The screen’s size and ratio together with the additional features, like docking and the noise-canceling webcam, make it an ideal choice for those who have really high expectations of their monitor.”

A 5MP Webcam for a Better Video Conferencing Experience

In addition to its large screen, another key asset for optimal productivity is the Philips 45B1U6900CH’s pop-up 5MP webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the monitor is equipped with a noise-canceling microphone and a built-in 5MP webcam for high-quality meeting calls.

In addition to a better experience, the pop-up 5MP webcam also aids individual productivity with Windows Hello™; the advanced sensors for facial recognition logs each user into their Windows accounts within seconds.

Additional Features for Philips 45B1U6900CH

Another important feature to note for making your workspace better is the USB-C Docking with RJ45. With this docking system, professionals are able to connect to the network with RJ45, set up USB-C 100W power delivery to their connected device, experience high-resolution video output, and connect an external device for high-speed data transfer.

In addition to USB-C docking, the Philips 45B1U6900CH also has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These include, but are not limited to: Display HDR 400 for VESA certified, high-quality coloring on screen, a headphone hook for easy stowage, and MultiClient Integrated KVM for controlling a two PC setup on the same monitor. Not to mention, the monitor’s TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification ensures protection against blue light-induced eye strain with its ever-present blue light filter on the display.

Philips 45B1U6900CH Availability

For professionals aiming to boost workflow productivity, the Philips 45B1U6900CH monitor is ideal for meeting those needs.

The monitor will be available for purchase starting April and product availability may vary by country.

