logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachNew Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape

iconmonstr linkedin 1 24 4
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2023 – Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today revealed its citation by analyst Forrester in a new report which will help IT buyers better understand the landscape of cloud workload security offerings.

To access a full copy of the Forrester report, please visit: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-cloud-workload-security-landscape-q3-2023/RES179850

ADVERTISEMENT

Forrester’s report, The Cloud Workload Security Landscape, Q3 2023, lists Trend Micro as one of six vendors that generate $250m or more in annual revenue from their cloud workload security (CWS) portfolio.

The report also covers extended use cases that include three areas of focus for Trend: agent-based cloud workload protection; container protection; and cloud security posture management (CSPM). Trend has decades of experience innovating in all three product areas, and will be showcasing further advancements at AWS re:Invent in November.

Container and cloud workload protection will be enhanced, unified and integrated with XDR to deliver centralized detection and response for the cloud (CDR).

Trend will also look to integrate its CSPM and container runtime vulnerability capabilities into a major new offering to help customers better manage risk across their cloud attack surface.

These enhancements are part of the Trend Vision One™ strategy designed to deliver visibility, control and risk management across the entire IT and OT environment from a single platform.

“Trend Micro pioneered cloud security as we know it,” said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. “We remain focused on innovating for our customers, whatever stage of the cloud journey they’re at. Our upcoming announcements at AWS re:Invent will deliver even more value as we accelerate our platform-based security strategy to help global organizations improve attack surface risk management.”

Hashtag: #trendmicro #forrester #trendvisionone #visionone

linkedin.com/in/trend-micro-hong-kong-96353768/
facebook.com/TrendMicroLimited

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,500+ employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Inox Van Phat Becomes The Reliable Partner Supplying Industrial Kitchen Equipment In Vietnam // NewsClick Raid By Delhi Police Is A Fit Issue For Suo Moto Consideration By Supreme Court // Harambe Token Launch: Emphasizing Transparency and Credibility // Time Has Come To Rediscover The Secular Principles Of Mahatma Gandhi // CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar // Mann calls emergency cabinet meeting on SYL canal // Ink Asia 2023 Integrating Art and Technology: Celebrating the Premier Ink Art Event of the Year on 5-8 October // AI is only as good as the data that fuels it // Malaffi achieves another milestone with linking 2 billion clinical records // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 96 per cent of Indians who wish they could smile freely // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // US to transfer seized Iran weapons to Ukraine // UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military college in Syria // UAE President reaffirms commitment to Lebanon’s unity during meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister // Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // newphone15.com Provides Updates On Predictions About The iPhone 15 Pro // Abdullah bin Zayed meets with British Shadow Foreign Secretary // Schneider Electric’s new research shows that digital and electric solutions can cut carbon emissions in office buildings by up to 70% //