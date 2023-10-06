Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 October 2023 – The technological environment has undergone rapid and significant development in recent decades. The rate of innovation has been staggering, as seen from the early days of on-premise call centers to the present era of cloud-based, omnichannel contact centers. Remego Consulting in Singapore , being one of the leading providers of technology solutions , is steadfastly committed to riding these technology waves.

Remego’s recent implementation of PRTG – an IT monitoring software developed by Paessler AG, is a testament to the company’s adaptability to satisfy the industries’ changing demands and provide value to its clients.

PRTG, which stands for Paessler Router Traffic Grapher, is designed for telecommunication providers to effectively and efficiently monitor their IT infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and quality of service to their customers. Understanding this, Remego deployed PRTG to a notable telecom operator in Singapore, helping the client collect, monitor, and analyze data from various network elements, such as switches, routers, and firewalls. These data include bandwidth usage, latency, jitter, packet loss, availability, and SLA compliance.

However, the client also wanted to learn more about the trends and patterns in their network data, as well as spot and be warned about any abnormalities that would point to problems or threats. As such, Remego paired PRTG with Elasticsearch – a distributed AI-based search and analytics engine capable of handling large-scale structured and unstructured data. This integration allowed the client to perform advanced analysis and visualization, in turn enabling them to identify root causes of network problems, optimize network performance and capacity planning, and enhance security and compliance.

This particular customer service story serves as one of the many examples of how Remego pursues a goal of excellence and adapts quickly to customers’ requests. Remego has three main pillars of excellence: on-premise and centre solutions; outbound dialer solution and network monitoring solution. Remego prides itself on being a nimble, reliable and experienced solution provider that aims to delight its customer by delivering high-quality, value-added technology in both the contact center and network monitoring space.

Moving forward, Remego is looking to stay ahead of the competition by continuously introducing state-of-the-art and innovative technology to its clients, as well as offering exceptional customer experiences. As seen with the implementation of both PRTG and Elasticsearch, the company will always look for ways to meet the requests and needs of its clients.

