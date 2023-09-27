No decision yet on Rahul’s Ayodhya visit

Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation met the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi, along with local Congress leaders, and expressed the possibility that Rahul Gandhi may visit the Ram temple. Congress sources, however, said no decision on the visit has been taken yet.

“Office-bearers of the Rajiv Gandhi foundation, along with some local Congress leaders, met Acharya Satyendra Das at his ashram at Ramghat,” said sources. The sources further said that the meeting took place almost a week ago.

On Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Acharya Satyendra Das said that everybody has the right to visit the Ram temple and seek his blessings. “If Rahul Gandhi wants to visit Ramlalla, he is most welcome. However, local Congressmen haven’t confirmed the date of his visit,” said Das, while addressing the media.

Recent pictures from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site.श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण स्थल से आज प्राप्त चित्र pic.twitter.com/qMKiQhPRAn — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) September 25, 2023

Currently, the construction of the Ram temple is going on in full swing and the arrangements for the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony, which is scheduled between January 21 and 23, are being made on a large scale.

Recently, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting to chalk out an elaborate plan for the consecration ceremony, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya turns out to be a grand affair. Adityanath is overseeing the development of the Ram temple.

Recently, the UP government inaugurated one of the Ram Paths, however, the work on three more Ram Paths to help devotees reach the temple is on.