Nurturing Naturally Launches Free Sample Website For Top Baby Brands

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – Local online baby shop Nurturing Naturally has recently announced the launch of their free sample platform, with a new smart sampling feature that will allow customers to try the store’s products without any cost or obligation. The platform will offer free samples of various consumer goods, including baby products, household items, and food and beverages, such as formula milk samples.

The new smart sampling feature by Nurturing Naturally enables customers to experience faster sample verification times and eliminates the possibility of sample fraud, benefiting both customers and associated brands while improving conversion. The free sampling feature also allows parents to have a better understanding of their child’s needs and likes before they make their purchase. Customers can request for free samples on Nurturing Naturally’s official website by selecting their desired samples and meeting the necessary requirements. Registered and validated customers will receive a sample voucher via email, which will allow them to try the selected products from the store.

Nurturing Naturally provides free samples from well-known baby product brands such as Kendamil, Lusol, Popote, and Sangha, with the quantity of samples available depending on the type of sample chosen. The brands associated with Nurturing Naturally are also committed to providing high-quality sample packs for customers. The baby shop also plans to bring more reputable brands on board to expand its free sample offerings and provide its customers with a wider variety of products.

Nurturing Naturally is dedicated to curating natural baby-related products, including baby milk formula, newborn baby diapers, snacks, food, clothing, health products and more. The online baby sample platform aims to deliver solutions that make caring for babies easier for parents. With the launch of their free sample platform, Nurturing Naturally hopes to make quality baby products more accessible to parents and help them make informed purchase decisions.

For additional information, please visit https://nuna.sg/. If you are interested to partner Nurturing Naturally for samples, please email hello@nuna.sg.

Hashtag: #NurturingNaturally #OnlineBabyShop

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

