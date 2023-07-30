logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Nut Techy Launches “Computing Power Investment” to Boost Business Market Value and User Base

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2023 – Recently, well-known computing power operator Nut Techy launched a new business called “Computing Power Investment,” which is expected to bring a new direction to Web3. Nut Techy, a well-known computing power operator headquartered in Singapore, has achieved significant milestones in the past year, including reaching a market value of billions and acquiring over ten million users.

“Computing Power Investment” is one of Nut Techy’s new businesses, and according to Jack, one of the company’s founders, users can participate in various investment opportunities through investment in computing power to gain profits. This measure is expected to expand the company’s profit model and provide new investment options for customers, ultimately contributing to the company’s growth.

Nut Techy’s impressive achievements over the past year are a result of the company’s continuous efforts in technology innovation and user experience. The “Computing Power Investment” business has become a significant source of revenue for Nut Techy’s customers, and the company is confident that it can maintain its position as a leading player in the market through its commitment to providing high-quality services and creating value for investors.

Nut Techy Expands into “Computing Power Investment” Market to Strengthen Position in Web3 Industry.

Nut Techy is expanding its market share this year and aiming to become one of the world’s leading companies in the global Web3 market. Nut Techy believes that Web3 technology can provide more innovative investment experiences for customers and is committed to investing in technology R&D and market promotion to achieve this goal.

Nut Techy’s development showcases the potential and innovation of Web3, and as a multi-domain digital entertainment ecosystem, the company continues to push Web3 forward by providing interesting, safe, and innovative digital entertainment experiences to users.

Hashtag: #NutTechy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Nut Techy

Headquartered in Singapore, Nut Techy was founded by Jack and Dr. Lai with the aim of establishing a Web3 digital entertainment ecosystem that spans the autonomous organization DAO across GameFi, DeFi, SociaFi, NFT, and Metaverse. Nut Techy is dedicated to innovating technology and improving user experience by providing interesting, secure, and innovative digital entertainment experiences. For more information, please visit .

