SINGAPORE Media OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, is pleased to announce the integration of Frontier Development Strategy Inc.(a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a validator for the Oasys Chain. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oasys’ growth and the advancement of the Web3 gaming ecosystem we are building.

Oasys has gained recognition for its pioneering approach to blockchain gaming, offering enhanced security, transparency, and ownership of in-game assets. On November 8, 2022, NTT Docomo shared a new initiative regarding Web3 during its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement for the 2022 fiscal year. As part of this initiative, a new subsidiary will participate as a validator for Oasys. Going forward, both companies will collaborate to promote various Web3-related services.

Oasys has witnessed substantial progress since including 21 initial validators and the subsequent participation from industry giants such as SoftBank, KDDI, Nexon, and MIXI. New Territory Planning Corporation’s integration as a validator in the third group amplifies Oasys’ commitment to network stability and ecosystem expansion.Hashtag: #oasys

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 25 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

