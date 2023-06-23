logo
Just in:
KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // Council of Retired Diplomats holds first meeting to introduce objectives and tasks // Opposition meet may agree on caste census card for 2024 // Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Sharjah Ruler orders release of 390 inmates on occasion of Eid Al Adha // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // BJP’s Revenge Against People Of Karnataka For Voting Them Out // Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Kharge: Decision on Delhi ordinance before next session // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // Mohammed Bin Rashid University celebrates graduation of Class of 2023 // Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachOasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
11 seen
0 Comments

Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain

SINGAPOREMedia OutReach – 23 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, is pleased to announce the integration of Frontier Development Strategy Inc.(a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a validator for the Oasys Chain. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oasys’ growth and the advancement of the Web3 gaming ecosystem we are building.

Oasys has gained recognition for its pioneering approach to blockchain gaming, offering enhanced security, transparency, and ownership of in-game assets. On November 8, 2022, NTT Docomo shared a new initiative regarding Web3 during its fiscal second quarter earnings announcement for the 2022 fiscal year. As part of this initiative, a new subsidiary will participate as a validator for Oasys. Going forward, both companies will collaborate to promote various Web3-related services.

Oasys has witnessed substantial progress since including 21 initial validators and the subsequent participation from industry giants such as SoftBank, KDDI, Nexon, and MIXI. New Territory Planning Corporation’s integration as a validator in the third group amplifies Oasys’ commitment to network stability and ecosystem expansion.Hashtag: #oasys

ADVERTISEMENT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 25 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

More information on Oasys is available at:
Website:
Twitter:
Discord:

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center // KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // Kharge: Decision on Delhi ordinance before next session // Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO // Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain // KBTG establishes its third IT base in Vietnam, seeking additional personnel to strengthen its workforce in support of KBank’s Regional Digital Expansion strategy, gearing up for becoming the best tech company in the region // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // Mohammed Bin Rashid University celebrates graduation of Class of 2023 // Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Dubai Sports Excellence Model’ awards // Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI // Opposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // Council of Retired Diplomats holds first meeting to introduce objectives and tasks // Cong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme //