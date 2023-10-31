logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachOcta forecast: OPR hike will likely be on hold due to falling inflation
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Octa forecast: OPR hike will likely be on hold due to falling inflation

generic link 21
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 31 October 2023 – Octa analyses the likelihood of the BNM keeping the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 3% at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 1 – 2 November. Learn about the potential impact on the Malaysian ringgit.

Key Takeaways

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Headline inflation in Malaysia declined to 1.9% in September.
  • The Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is unlikely to be raised at the next meeting, given the recent decline in headline inflation to below 2%.
  • The pause in the OPR change will continue to hurt the ringgit, and the probability of USDMYR rising above 5.0000 remains high.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will meet on 1 – 2 November to decide on monetary policy. An overnight policy rate (OPR) increase may no longer be relevant, given the recent decline in headline inflation.

Notably, Malaysia’s current OPR currently stands at 3%, while Malaysia’s headline inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to a 1.9% increase in September 2023, the lowest over the last two and a half years. The inflation rate for September 2023 was slightly below the consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters and Bloomberg, at 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. The forecast number considers significant external and internal risks to domestic inflation that should be monitored closely in the near term, namely rising energy prices and the ringgit falling.

‘In a low inflation environment, the decision to change the OPR is no longer relevant’, said Kar Yong Ang, the Octa financial market analyst. ‘This situation will continue to hurt the ringgit, which may eventually provoke a return to the monetary tightening strategy’, he added.

The ringgit depreciation is also affected by such factors as expectations that the U.S. federal funds rate remains high without clear signals of its decline. In addition, Chinese economic indicators were weaker than expected, and the easing of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy negatively impacted investor sentiment in the region. The probability of USDMYR growth above 5.0000 remains high.
Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Octa

is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
India Calls For Formal Talks On WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body Reforms // NICE Rapid Introduces Cutting-Edge CNC Machining and Plastic Injection Moulding Services for Low Volume Production // Octa forecast: OPR hike will likely be on hold due to falling inflation // India Pitches For Clear Definition Of E-Commerce Trade In Goods, Services In WTO // Gandhi’s Experiment With Truth Has No Relevance For RSS Or Modi // Govt Asks All Private Companies To Demat Shares By September 2024 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 30 Oct 2023 // Cessation Of Israel-Hamas Hostilities Is The Need Of The Hour // Digvijaya Singh predicts Rajasthan-like raids in MP // Savers Are Slowly Understanding Mutual Funds, Says K V Kamath // Alibaba Cloud Launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 and Industry-specific Models to Support Customers Reap Benefits of Generative AI // 30 relatives of leaders in fray in Rajasthan polls // Forests part of climate solution, says India’s Vice President // K-Factor In Full Play In Housing Segment // Nahyan bin Mubarak opens ‘Najah 2023 Education Fair’ amid significant turnout // Amit Shah Facing Angry Crowds During Poll Campaign In Madhya Pradesh // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 31 Oct 2023 // India Seeks To Tax Goods Part Of Cross-Border Digital Trade // Blackstone Makes Health Care Foray With $1 Billion Deals, Buys Care Hospitals // Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for attorneys enrolled in the 45th batch of the foundation training programme 30 October 2023 //