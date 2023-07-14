logo
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 14 Jul 2023 // OctaFX supports Ideas Academy in launching novel ‘financial literacy’ workshop format amidst Ramadan charity project // 24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave // AAP to stay off Bengaluru meet unless Cong declares stand // Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers Forum // UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus // S&P sees sukuk issues lower than last year // Teledyne e2v and Infineon partner on optimized processor boot solution for high reliability edge computing Space systems // Infighting Pushed BJP On Slippery Ground In Chhattisgarh // Ajit Pawar insists on finance, cabinet expansion delayed // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // Amit Shah On Mission ‘Bully Opposition’ After SC Verdict On ED Director // Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Is Now Having His Moment Of Truth // Massive Trinamool Win In Bengal Rural Elections Dashes BJP’s 2024 Hopes // Stalin opposes UCC as anti-federal, serious threat // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Region // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachOctaFX supports Ideas Academy in launching novel ‘financial literacy’ workshop format amidst Ramadan charity project
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
45 seen
0 Comments

OctaFX supports Ideas Academy in launching novel ‘financial literacy’ workshop format amidst Ramadan charity project

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – During this year’s Ramadan, the international brokerage service OctaFX collaborated with Ideas Academy to live up to their shared conviction of ‘Education for All’. Besides providing dozens of Malaysian learning centres with access to a school management system, a gamified learning platform, and Google for Education, a new and exciting workshop format emerged. Namely, a ‘financial literacy’ online class curated by esteemed OctaFX investment expert, Gero Azrul.

octa.jpg

As one of the charity project’s sponsors, OctaFX has once again helped Ideas Academy in supplying educational centres across Malaysia with complex IT resources. The equipping process is still ongoing—beyond this year’s Ramadan. Previously, OctaFX also sponsored the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum exam fees for Malaysian students under the guardianship of Ideas Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On contemplating their collaboration with OctaFX, Ideas Academy came up with a new concept: as part of the overall initiative, Malaysia-based education specialists created an online learning path for ‘financial literacy’. Ideas Academy plans to produce short videos during a session at Ideas Academy and, with the help of the trading and investments community, create gamified learning trails on RIAPlay.com. From the get-go, there will be a democratic and transparent approach at play, since this module is designed to be shared with all learning centres in Malaysia.

On that occasion, the first content is already produced and will soon be available. Against the backdrop of this year’s Ramadan festivities, OctaFX’s webinar speaker and financial expert, Gero Azrul, has conducted a workshop on ‘financial literacy’ for Ideas Academy’s students. This workshop was filmed to eventually create and expand an online learning catalogue on ‘financial literacy’ for inclusion in the educational program on RIAPlay.com.

An Ideas Academy representative thanked Gero Azrul and OctaFX forexciting and inspiring collaborations and expressed a wish to expand this kind of educational online offer further.

Ideas Academy is an innovative, Kuala Lumpur-based education project that provides high quality, affordable virtual education combined with physical classes—centred on IT, coding, financial literacy, and much more. Last Ramadan, the joint charity of OctaFX and Ideas Academy consisted of furthering digitalisation of 1,012 learning centres for refugees and underprivileged students in Malaysia to help move their education forward.

On an important sidenote: in order to maximise the effectiveness of the charity work, Ideas academy consulted the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in choosing those Malaysian learning centres most in need of our support. Upon which, OctaFX was brought in for support. After that—as stated above—Ideas Academy went ahead and structured those centres’ lacking curriculums, equipping them with new, essential software—contributing to the students’ academic advances and improving the quality of their education as a whole.

Hashtag: #OctaFX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX

is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
India
Just in:
MEGA SHOW-Bangkok 2023 Discover the Latest Products & Design at the Heart of ASEAN // Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q2) // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Region // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // Modi govt ‘hell-bent’ on killing scientific research: Kharge // First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever // UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus // Nothing Phone 2 Amps Up the Style & Specs to Become a True Contender // Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zayed University’s Board of Trustees // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Amit Shah On Mission ‘Bully Opposition’ After SC Verdict On ED Director // Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Is Now Having His Moment Of Truth // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform // Teledyne e2v and Infineon partner on optimized processor boot solution for high reliability edge computing Space systems // Massive Trinamool Win In Bengal Rural Elections Dashes BJP’s 2024 Hopes // AAP to stay off Bengaluru meet unless Cong declares stand // S&P sees sukuk issues lower than last year // Infighting Pushed BJP On Slippery Ground In Chhattisgarh //