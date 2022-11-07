Odoo and Aramco sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises’ (SME) digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

Odoo, an open-source ERP system signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco”) aiming to supercharge growth for small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 7 November 2022 – The strategic collaboration between Odoo (https://www.Odoo.com/) and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation. Given the Saudi Government’s aim to enhance access to digital tools and financial funding for SMEs, Odoo has been selected as the technology partner that would bring affordable software to Aramco’s customers in line with the Taleed program.

Integrated software Odoo, which offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies growth.

Using Odoo will allow businesses to move from time and cost-consuming operations to more efficient ones. The workflows will become precisely set while communication channels get unified and clear. Additionally, using one platform instead of individual applications from different software providers will allow organizations to simplify their data collection, generate accurate reporting, and produce targeted decisions. The solutions that Odoo offers to SMEs will allow them to increase revenue, cut costs, innovate and enhance their business as a whole.

“We are delighted to start our fruitful collaboration with Aramco to leverage our mutual strength and further accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia. Digital transformation is more important than ever and Odoo with its fully integrated and intuitive software is a perfect choice for every business that wants to benefit from it in the most effortless way possible,” said Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DMCC.

About Odoo:

Odoo is a leading provider of open-source end-to-end business software for companies worldwide, from single-user startups to large enterprises with over 7 million users. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem that combines the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated and scalable business applications. The flexibility of Odoo is such that apps can be added according to the company’s growth, adding one app at a time as the needs evolve and the customer base grows. The cloud-based Online Edition of Odoo ERP offers a customized solution specifically designed to solve SME needs. Fluidity and full integration cover the needs of even the most complex companies.

About Saudi Aramco SMEs Support Center Taleed:

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. Aramco is driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, its global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that it does. Aramco focuses on making its resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. The Taleed program targets sustainable SME growth across multiple sectors through a portfolio of 20 initiatives, providing a wide range of support from capability building and strategy development to training, market access, advisory services, and business planning.