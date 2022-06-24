logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedOman Insurance sells Turkey business
Featured
0 likes
2 seen
0 Comments

Oman Insurance sells Turkey business

omaninsurance

Arabian Post Staff

Oman Insurance Company announced it has completed the sale of its insurance operations in Turkey to VHV Reasürans, Istanbul/Turkey, a company of VHV Group, Hannover/Germany.

The size of the financial transaction was not disclosed.

This transaction represents a continuation of Oman Insurance’s transformation and simplification strategy with the objective to focus company’s resources on specific markets and segments.

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Oman Insurance Company commented on the occasion, “With this transaction, we have reinforced our focus and commitment to serving our core markets. Since 2012, we have supported Dubai Sigorta with building strong underwriting and service capabilities, benefitting from Oman Insurance’s extensive product and brand depth. VHV Group being one of the most important insurers and the leader in the construction sector in Germany, I am also thrilled that, following this transaction, both our firms will cooperate in the future to insure specific risks together, both in Turkey and in the UAE. I also would like to congratulate all the employees of Dubai Sigorta for what they have achieved and thank them for their hard work and dedication over the years.”

 

Also published on Medium.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Buzz
Columns
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 