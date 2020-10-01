One year to go: the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai begins

There’s so much to look forward to…

Expo 2020 Dubai is now only one year away, kicking off on the postponed date of October 1, 2021, and running until March 31, 2022. The huge event will see countries from all over the world exhibit their vision and plans for the future, through a uniquely designed, architecturally extravagant pavilion.

The eagerly anticipated event was originally pipped to start on October 20, 2020 and last year a huge ‘one year to go’ event was held in Burj Park with a performance from none other than Mariah Carey. However due to the turbulent situation this year, and the suspension of large scale events, we’ll have to wait until next year for the excitement to begin.

After announcing that Dubai was selected as the host city for Expo 2020, all the way back in 2013, construction began on building the Expo site, and now we’re starting to see it come together. From the jaw-dropping pavilions to the sustainable elements woven throughout the architecture, the project is one of the most innovative the world has seen.

One year to go until we open our gates to bring the world together for six months of inspiration, entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Join us from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. #1YearToExpo2020 #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) September 30, 2020

There’s so much more to experience than just great architecture though. From traditional art to performances ranging from poetry to acrobatics, digital theatre to dance, there’s a form of expression for every interest. Expect appearances from global stars of comedy, music and literature.

Encouraging a love of learning is at the heart of Expo’s planning, with academics, inventors and tech pioneers descending upon Dubai with a host of world-changing ideas to unpick. Discover how tech and gaming are merging to create new forms of exercise, find out how Czech scientists have learned to make water from air and sunlight, or beat the UAE to the red planet by going on a journey to Mars at the Mobility Pavilion.

Images: Social Media