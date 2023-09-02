logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14

Evolved to Exceed, OxygenOS 14 will bring users an elevated fast and smooth experience powered by innovative algorithms

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – Global technology brand OnePlus announced today that its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, will launch globally on September 25, 2023. OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems released based on Android 14 and will introduce a range of exciting features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences.

“OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users”, said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “Powered by OnePlus’ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus’ history.”

The secret behind the fast and smooth experience

Since day one, OnePlus has been dedicated to providing its users with fast and smooth experiences. Now, with OxygenOS 14, this experience has evolved to become “be instinctive and free to control”.

To bring this experience to life, OnePlus is introducing its brand-new proprietary performance platform, the Trinity Engine, to OxygenOS 14. By achieving greater synergy between hardware and software, the Trinity Engine unleashes the full potential of OnePlus handsets to address industry-wide challenges in pursing higher power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience. Under the hood of the engine are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. When combined, these technologies guarantee a versatile fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage.

With the release of OxygenOS 14, OnePlus continues to move forward and reach upwards by pushing boundaries, embracing change, and delivering exceptional software experiences that resonate with its community.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.

