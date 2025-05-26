logo
Asia Focus
0 likes

OpenAI Establishes Seoul Presence Amid Surging AI Demand

OpenAI has announced the establishment of a legal entity in South Korea and plans to inaugurate an office in Seoul, marking its third operational base in Asia following Tokyo and Singapore. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in regions exhibiting significant growth in artificial intelligence adoption.

South Korea ranks second globally, after the United States, in the number of paying subscribers to ChatGPT. The nation’s robust technological infrastructure and a populace highly receptive to AI innovations have positioned it as a pivotal market for OpenAI’s expansion efforts.

Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s Chief Strategy Officer, emphasised South Korea’s comprehensive AI ecosystem, highlighting its strengths in hardware, software, and a diverse user demographic spanning various age groups. He noted that the country’s integrated approach to AI development makes it an ideal environment for meaningful AI impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

In alignment with its expansion strategy, OpenAI has initiated recruitment processes to build a local team in Seoul. The company aims to foster collaborations with South Korean enterprises and governmental bodies to tailor AI solutions that resonate with local needs and regulatory frameworks.

Earlier this year, OpenAI entered into a partnership with Kakao, a leading South Korean internet company, to develop AI products customised for the Korean market. This collaboration is indicative of OpenAI’s approach to localising its offerings and integrating them seamlessly into existing digital ecosystems.

The establishment of a Seoul office also aligns with OpenAI’s broader initiative to implement data residency solutions across key Asian markets, including South Korea. By enabling local data storage, OpenAI addresses regional data sovereignty concerns and ensures compliance with local data protection regulations, thereby enhancing trust among enterprise clients and users.

OpenAI’s expansion into South Korea is part of a concerted effort to strengthen its presence in Asia. The company’s Tokyo office, opened in April 2024, serves as a hub for developing Japanese-language AI models and collaborating with local businesses and government entities. Similarly, the Singapore office, announced in October 2024, functions as the Asia-Pacific headquarters, focusing on regional partnerships and AI research initiatives.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Buzz | Arabian Post
India LIVE
Just in:
Trump’s Wealth Soars Amid Dubious Crypto and Media Ventures // Ethereum Upgrade Enables New Wave of Wallet Theft // Florida Charts New Course with Crypto Tax Reform // Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Exceed Half a Million Coins // Dubai Unveils Blockchain-Based Real Estate Investment Platform // Coinbase Faces Investor Backlash Over Alleged Data Mismanagement // Worldcoin Token Climbs Amidst Strategic Expansion and Investor Confidence // Maldives Getaway Beckons Shoppers at Dubai’s Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah // Etihad Airways Delivers Strong Q1 Performance Amidst Expansion Drive // Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Sells Out on Launch Day, Signalling Strong Demand for Luxury Living in Abu Dhabi // UAE Property Market Surges Past AED239 Billion in Q1 2025 // Fraudulent Agents Exploit Schengen Visa Demand Amid Rising Scams // Astrolight Secures €2.8M to Propel Laser Communication Breakthroughs // Air Arabia and Mbank Launch New Digital Travel Payment Solution // Hidden Prompts in GitLab Duo Expose Source Code to Theft // OpenAI Establishes Seoul Presence Amid Surging AI Demand // Tron’s USDT Surge Redefines Global Stablecoin Landscape // Dubai Holding’s Residential REIT IPO Draws Record Demand, Signalling Investor Confidence // NesmaKent Energy Secures Key Aramco Project Contract // Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support Ends Soon, Users Urged to Act //