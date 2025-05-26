OpenAI Establishes Seoul Presence Amid Surging AI Demand

OpenAI has announced the establishment of a legal entity in South Korea and plans to inaugurate an office in Seoul, marking its third operational base in Asia following Tokyo and Singapore. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in regions exhibiting significant growth in artificial intelligence adoption.

South Korea ranks second globally, after the United States, in the number of paying subscribers to ChatGPT. The nation’s robust technological infrastructure and a populace highly receptive to AI innovations have positioned it as a pivotal market for OpenAI’s expansion efforts.

Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s Chief Strategy Officer, emphasised South Korea’s comprehensive AI ecosystem, highlighting its strengths in hardware, software, and a diverse user demographic spanning various age groups. He noted that the country’s integrated approach to AI development makes it an ideal environment for meaningful AI impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

In alignment with its expansion strategy, OpenAI has initiated recruitment processes to build a local team in Seoul. The company aims to foster collaborations with South Korean enterprises and governmental bodies to tailor AI solutions that resonate with local needs and regulatory frameworks.

Earlier this year, OpenAI entered into a partnership with Kakao, a leading South Korean internet company, to develop AI products customised for the Korean market. This collaboration is indicative of OpenAI’s approach to localising its offerings and integrating them seamlessly into existing digital ecosystems.

The establishment of a Seoul office also aligns with OpenAI’s broader initiative to implement data residency solutions across key Asian markets, including South Korea. By enabling local data storage, OpenAI addresses regional data sovereignty concerns and ensures compliance with local data protection regulations, thereby enhancing trust among enterprise clients and users.

OpenAI’s expansion into South Korea is part of a concerted effort to strengthen its presence in Asia. The company’s Tokyo office, opened in April 2024, serves as a hub for developing Japanese-language AI models and collaborating with local businesses and government entities. Similarly, the Singapore office, announced in October 2024, functions as the Asia-Pacific headquarters, focusing on regional partnerships and AI research initiatives.