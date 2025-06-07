logo
Foss Arabia
OpenInfra and Linux Foundation Forge Unified Front in Open Source Infrastructure

The Open Infrastructure Foundation has officially integrated into the Linux Foundation, marking a significant consolidation in the open source infrastructure domain. This strategic move aims to enhance collaboration, streamline resources, and address the evolving demands of modern data centers and cloud-native technologies.

The merger, unanimously approved by both organizations’ boards, positions OpenInfra as a directed fund within the Linux Foundation, akin to the operational models of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and the PyTorch Foundation. This structure allows OpenInfra to maintain its governance, board positions, and community-centric approach, while benefiting from the Linux Foundation’s extensive resources and global reach.

Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director of OpenInfra, emphasized the synergy between the two organizations, stating that the integration will enable more effective collaboration on projects like OpenStack, Kubernetes, and PyTorch. He highlighted the increasing complexity of open source development, noting that the Linux Foundation’s mature frameworks for legal support, security expertise, and global advocacy are essential for navigating regulatory, security, and geopolitical challenges.

The consolidation is timely, as the open source landscape faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and security concerns. The Linux Foundation’s investment in legal and regulatory capabilities is expected to provide OpenInfra projects with the necessary support to address these complexities effectively.

Julia Kreger, Chair of the OpenInfra Board of Directors, noted that OpenInfra enters this new chapter with strong momentum, citing a 15% increase in member organizations and surging adoption of projects like OpenStack, Kata Containers, StarlingX, and Zuul. The integration with the Linux Foundation is anticipated to further accelerate the development and adoption of open source infrastructure technologies.

Mark Collier, COO of OpenInfra, underscored the importance of open ecosystems in driving AI innovation. He asserted that the greatest advancements in AI will thrive within open, community-governed environments, rather than proprietary silos. The merger is seen as a step towards ensuring that AI infrastructure is developed openly, empowering innovators worldwide.

