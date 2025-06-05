logo
Sui and VARA Forge Alliance to Propel Dubai’s Crypto Startups

Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has entered into a strategic partnership with SuiHub MENA, the regional arm of the Sui blockchain ecosystem, to bolster the emirate’s position as a global hub for virtual assets. The collaboration aims to support emerging startups, nurture local talent, and provide regulatory guidance within the blockchain sector.

The agreement, formalised earlier this week, outlines a multifaceted approach to ecosystem development. Key initiatives include jointly hosted workshops to assist startups in navigating Dubai’s licensing regime, educational programs to cultivate local expertise in blockchain technology, and the establishment of advisory sessions to offer compliance support. These efforts are designed to streamline the path to market for new ventures and enhance the overall maturity of the virtual asset landscape in the region.

SuiHub MENA’s innovation centre in Dubai will serve as the focal point for these activities, with VARA providing strategic support through roundtables and engagements with government stakeholders. The partnership also encompasses collaborative research opportunities aimed at informing future virtual asset policies and contributing to the sustainable growth of the sector.

This alliance follows a similar memorandum of understanding signed between VARA and the Solana Foundation, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for blockchain innovation. By aligning regulatory clarity with technological advancement, these partnerships underscore the emirate’s proactive stance in embracing the potential of virtual assets while ensuring robust governance frameworks are in place.

