logo
Just in:
Opposition Charting Out Its Roadmap To Oust Narendra Modi From Power // Gandhi’s India can’t be allowed to become Godse’s: Mehbooba // Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments and achievements // Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert Helps Analyze Carbon Footprint for The First Olympic Esports Week // The Shiftcam ProGrip Brings the Familiarity and Control of your Camera’s Grip to your Smartphone // Hegemony Of US Dollar Is Under Threat, Steady Decline May Follow // Terraoil Announces Annual General Meeting // Hegemony Of US Dollar Is Under Threat, Steady Decline May Follow // UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to COP28 // BJP trashes Patna meeting as mere photo op // Only 1.25 Crore Jobs Creation Since 2014 Is Pittance, Not Massive // UAE condemns terrorist attacks by Israeli settlers on numerous villages in Palestinian territories // Stalin moots common minimum programme to fight BJP // Narendra Modi Has Achieved Success In Acquiring High Tech Defence Items From US // Research paper highlights possibility of using UAS to identify suitable areas within clouds for cloud seeding // Hello Kitty and MetaGaia Partner for Metaverse Experience // U.S. Probe Against Adani Group Sours Taste During Modi’s White House Dinner // Patna Conclave Of Opposition Parties Is A Milestone To Defeat The BJP // HC seeks explanation on mass withdrawal of Bengal nominations // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 24 Jun 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaOpposition Charting Out Its Roadmap To Oust Narendra Modi From Power
India
0 likes
2 seen
0 Comments

Opposition Charting Out Its Roadmap To Oust Narendra Modi From Power

By Sushil Kutty

The assumption is general elections 2024 will see people voting with their feet and it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swansong whether he likes it or not. The plethora of opposition parties are sure Modi was on his last legs when he addressed the US Congress on June 23. For them, Modi’s overseas popularity is a chimera born out of a mirage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meaning Modi will be out on his back mid-2024 as he cannot be trusted any longer to be Prime Minister. However, the reality is, it is not easy to defeat Modi and this does not have anything to do with opposition unity. General elections 2004 was one time when the electorate voted with their feet and Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s ”India Shining” was summarily rejected. Similarly, 2014 saw voters, enough of them to make a difference, vote with their feet to put Narendra Modi in the hot-seat.

A consolidation of only 31 percent Hindu votes helped the BJP. General elections 2019 did not see the electorate vote with their feet to remove Modi. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a second term with a bigger mandate, 37 percent Hindu votes.

Now, with less than 11 months left for general elections 2024, the entire lot of opposition parties – barring a few – are banking on the premise that Modi can be defeated if the opposition parties nominate one ”single & strongest” candidate to take on the BJP candidate in each of the 500+ constituencies.

Yup, one undefeatable opposition candidate against every BJP candidate. The belief is opposition parties coming together on a single platform with the resolve to nominate the single most powerful candidate in each constituency will deliver Modi’s head on a platter. Modi, who garnered 31 and 37 percent in 2014 and 2019, will not have a chance against the 67-70 percent people who did not vote for Modi.

The premise is the heads of opposition parties, like for example Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) speaks for the ‘Kurmi’ caste and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD speaks for Yadavs. Ditto Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, each have their own castes to vote for them. The question is, will the voters of these castes vote with their feet for the chosen opposition candidate in each constituency?

The answer is they will not because they are caste-based parties and it will be difficult for them to transfer their caste’s votes to each other when the time comes. Not when the rivalry is visceral and goes back to a hoary past. Mayawati’s caste will not vote for Akhilesh Yadav’s caste ever and ditto the other way round even if the Opposition enters one consensus candidate for each constituency.

Political parties and politics of caste go hand in hand and are solely responsible for the thriving caste-based politics in India. In fact, the annihilation of the caste system remains an Ambedkarite dream. What hasn’t been factored in is the mood of the nation. It is being believed that political parties need not have to depend on caste to regain power.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are best examples of politics delivered from the caste-cauldron. They’re perpetrators of a deplorable practice. Whether Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party, it is a case of castes voting with their feet. It is only rarely that these people overlook caste-differences and together vote with their feet.

Voting with your feet means you are showing your opinion of something by asking in a certain way. When Modi was elected in 2014, the electorate voted in a manner which got him victory. Fact is people do not vote for political parties. They vote for caste. The belief that the coming together of supreme leaders of different parties on a single stage will ensure opposition unity and purpose to change the status quo is imagination running riot.

The assumption is that just like people voted with their feet to install Modi at the helm of affairs, voters will in 2024 vote with their feet to oust Modi. Then, and thereafter, the catfight will begin over who is to become Prime Minister, from which party. Till then, hold the horses and do not get upset.

There’s a larger point. Look at the difference between 1977 and today, 2023. There weren’t caste-based parties in ’77 even if people voted on caste lines. The candidate’s caste mattered. But then came caste-based regional parties and since then there’s chaos. The opposition conclave was a travesty of unity because caste differentiation remains the bedrock for these parties. There cannot ever be opposition unity in the true sense. Not in the caste cauldron called India. (IPA Service)

The post Opposition Charting Out Its Roadmap To Oust Narendra Modi From Power first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Just in:
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments and achievements // Narendra Modi Has Achieved Success In Acquiring High Tech Defence Items From US // Research paper highlights possibility of using UAS to identify suitable areas within clouds for cloud seeding // Xapo Bank expands global footprint in South Asia, ushering in a new era of hybrid banking // Congress-Led UDF In A Confrontation Mood With Govt In Kerala // Sharad Pawar Has Resorted To A Risky Gamble By Anointing His Daughter As NCP President // Patna Conclave Of Opposition Parties Is A Milestone To Defeat The BJP // Opposition Charting Out Its Roadmap To Oust Narendra Modi From Power // Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri meets President of Cyprus, discusses investment opportunities and trade cooperation // HC seeks explanation on mass withdrawal of Bengal nominations // BJP trashes Patna meeting as mere photo op // AAP, Cong in war of words over Delhi ordinance // Hegemony Of US Dollar Is Under Threat, Steady Decline May Follow // Gandhi’s India can’t be allowed to become Godse’s: Mehbooba // Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert Helps Analyze Carbon Footprint for The First Olympic Esports Week // Narendra Modi Has Achieved Success In Acquiring High Tech Defence Items From US // U.S. Probe Against Adani Group Sours Taste During Modi’s White House Dinner // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 24 Jun 2023 // Only 1.25 Crore Jobs Creation Since 2014 Is Pittance, Not Massive // Investment in Employee Experience, Cloud and AI Drives Improved Customer Experience, New NTT Report Shows //