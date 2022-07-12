Opposition Parties Find It Tough To Match BJP In Organisational Strength

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Major opposition parties are busy in overhauling their organisations to take up the challenge of BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. No opposition party can match BJP in terms of its organizational muscle power. So soon after the state assembly election, all leaders and workers are engaged to prepare for next election. BJP is always in election mode.

After watching activities of BJP where all the organisations of the Sangh Parivar are active to help BJP to reach out to people for forthcoming elections, opposition parties have also geared up their leaders and workers to chalk out strategy to strengthen their organisation.

Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav recently launched membership drive to save democracy. Akhilesh Yadav said the membership drive would include grassroots workers in entire state from state capital to remote villages at booth level. Akhilesh Yadav said people were fed up with BJP regimes at the centre as well as in in the state. Large number ofpeople were approaching Samajwadi Party leaders to join the party, Akhilesh disclosed.

SP supremo emphasised that in order to save democracy in the country Samajwadi Party should have good membership. Regarding his role for membership Yadav said he himself would tour the state to boost membership drive. In order to overhaul the party organisation, Akhilesh dissolved all units of the party from tehsil level to national executive. He also dissolved units of all frontal organisations.

Samajwadi Party leaders claimed that new look of Samajwadi Party after overhauling would definitely give big challenge to BJP in 2024. Samajwadi Party was embarrassed when uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav and another alliance partner President of SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar attended dinner hosted by CM for NDA candidate for President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Akhilesh Yadav categorically told alliance partners especially Om Prakash Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav and Keshav Maurya of Mahan Dal that they should be bothered about their own organisations rather than giving advice to him.

Congress Party has not been able to find suitable state President in place of Ajay Kumar Laloo who was asked to resign by AICC President Sonia Gandhi after worst ever performance by the party which got only two seats in assembly and two percent votes. It was announced that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would return to Lucknow and stay to see overhauling of the organisation to face forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. There is a great demoralisation in the rank and file after the debacle in assembly polls but the high command is yet to take any action to boost the morale of party members.

It was expected that after Chintan baithak at Udaipur steps would be taken at party level to overhaul the organisation but nothing significant took place. There are reports that few senior leaders were approached by party high command to take over as state President but they politely declined. Although Congress could not field candidates for two Lok Sabha polls held in Azamgarh and Rampur but party is contesting local bodies polls scheduled for September.

Congress leaders said the party would launch digital membership drive and achieve the target of 1.50 crore members before the elections. Attempts are being made to activate party workers at ward level to motivate people to vote for party candidates.

Bahujan Samaj Party and it’s national President Mayawati have decided to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and during last five years she was seen advising BJP on various issues concerning state. BSP went to extent of putting party candidate Guddu Jamali in Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections which helped BJP to win the seat. In Rampur also BSP leaders and workers ensured defeat Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile BSP national President Mayawati has brought about substantial changes in party set up to give important position to her younger brother Anand Kumar and his son Akash Kumar. Despite all her attempts to give a new look to the BSP set up, the desertion of members from BSP continues. (IPA Service)

The post Opposition Parties Find It Tough To Match BJP In Organisational Strength first appeared on IPA Newspack.