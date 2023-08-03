logo
HomeIndiaOpposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill
India
0 likes

Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill

india alliance leaderes 169044917616x9 1

The Centre hopes to pass the Delhi Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha today as the issue has exposed the fissures in the Opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the ‘INDIA’ bloc remains united on the matter, pparties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have refused to be a part of this unity and have decided to support the Bill.

The government has also listed Data Protection Bill, which has upset many opposition parties who walked out of the parliamentary committee meeting on the matter. The Bill is likely to raise temperature inside Parliament once again.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Bill provides that the personal data of an individual can be processed for a lawful purpose for which the concerned individual has given consent or is deemed to have given her consent.

Consent refers to a clear affirmative action that signifies an agreement for their data to be processed for a specific purpose. It should be free, specific, informed and unambiguous, the report stated.

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Featured
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
India’s central bank updates facility for foreign tourists to make mobile money transfers // Abu Dhabi’s Miral & ADGMA to establish educational program for Emirati talent // Ukraine attacks Russian high rise again // Louvre Abu Dhabi to host ‘A Call From Space’ with Sultan Al Neyadi // ‘Youth at COP28’ session addresses sustainability and climate action // Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill // Power plant profile: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Phase V, United Arab Emirates // Latea Boba House is coming to Abu Dhabi // Abu Dhabi Police win 19 gold medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada // Sky Vacations and Abu Dhabi Tourism // Top Abu Dhabi firms propose mega merger worth Dhs44b // Diaspora Insurance helps evacuate critical cancer patient stranded in Abu Dhabi // 7 capital ideas to kick start the Abu Dhabi weekend: August 4 to 6 // RedHill Biopharma Announces Talicia Approved in the United Arab Emirates and First Commercial Order Outside the U.S. // K-State Traveling to Israel, Abu Dhabi August 9-20 // World News | Abu Dhabi Police Win 19 Gold Medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada // It is amazing: Indian actor Ranveer Singh calls Abu Dhabi a ‘perfect place’ to be this summer // Fadnavis says love jihad laws on anvil // Etihad will launch flights between Boston and Abu Dhabi // Etihad Airways Announces New Abu Dhabi-Boston Flight //