Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill

The Centre hopes to pass the Delhi Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha today as the issue has exposed the fissures in the Opposition.

While the ‘INDIA’ bloc remains united on the matter, pparties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have refused to be a part of this unity and have decided to support the Bill.

The government has also listed Data Protection Bill, which has upset many opposition parties who walked out of the parliamentary committee meeting on the matter. The Bill is likely to raise temperature inside Parliament once again.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Bill provides that the personal data of an individual can be processed for a lawful purpose for which the concerned individual has given consent or is deemed to have given her consent.

Consent refers to a clear affirmative action that signifies an agreement for their data to be processed for a specific purpose. It should be free, specific, informed and unambiguous, the report stated.

