Owaisi calls Pawar sharing stage with Modi ‘hypocrisy’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Tuesday accused by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi of hypocrisy for sharing the stage with PM Narendra Modi in Pune.

The Pawar-led party rubbished Owaisi’s remarks, and questioned his “lack of political awareness”.

“While in Lok Sabha, NCP & other opposition parties have been protesting over Manipur; Sharad Pawar is happily sharing the dais with @narendramodi in Pune. What’s this hypocrisy? At the same time, BJP is happily getting Bills passed without discussion,” Owaisi tweeted.

“@asadowaisi needs to keep his eyes and ears open before making statements showing his lack of political awareness. Sharad Pawar Saheb attended the function as a mark of respect to Lokmanya Tilak. Does Owaisi know the importance of Tilak ji & has he ever paid any respect to him?” tweeted NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

“My respect for Sharad Pawar Saheb has risen manyfolds today because he kept his promise to organizers of ‘Lokmanya Tilak National Award’ and as a mark of respect to Lokmanya Tilak, attended the function despite having to share stage with people responsible for breaking our party,” Crasto tweeted.

With inputs from News18

