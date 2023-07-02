logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaParliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
India
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

csmqsen8 new parliament building 625x300 27 May 23

The upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 20 till August 11, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday. Making the announcement, the Minister urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

The parliament may start operating from the old building and then eventually move to the new building midway, news agency PTI reported earlier quoting Parliamentary sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

“Monsoon Session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” Joshi tweeted.

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance which effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the city government greater legislative and administrative control over “services” matter. The government will try an early passage of the bill.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology.

With inputs from News18

The post Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11 first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
The University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney Join Forces to Strengthen Sustainability Research and Education // Bihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure // Kejriwal govt moves SC against Centre’s Delhi Ordinance // Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Indonesia’s Java // Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023 // Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.4 Per Cent, Livelihood Crisis Deepens // Assessing The Impact Of Six Years Of Goods And Services Tax On Indian Economy // UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile // Shinde-Fadnavis team poaches Aaditya aide on big rally day // Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Bhim Army chief says UP govt protecting criminals // UAE calls on international community to address root causes of intolerance and extremism during UN Counter-Terrorism Week // Biren Singh decides not to quit in view of current situation // Durian Sales Soar on Shopee Live // Amit Shah calls Nitish a ‘paltu babu’, calls for punishment // Gadkari shares stage with Digvijaya Singh, praises him // ERC sacrificial meat project benefits up to 500,000 // Uniform Civil Code Can Be A Double Edged Sword For Narendra Modi //