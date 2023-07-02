Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

The upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 20 till August 11, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday. Making the announcement, the Minister urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

The parliament may start operating from the old building and then eventually move to the new building midway, news agency PTI reported earlier quoting Parliamentary sources.

The new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

“Monsoon Session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” Joshi tweeted.

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance which effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the city government greater legislative and administrative control over “services” matter. The government will try an early passage of the bill.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology.