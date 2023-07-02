logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code
India
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code

uniform civil code can be a double edged sword for narendra modi

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has divided both the Opposition and the Congress itself, just ahead of the parliamentary committee on law and justice meeting on July 3 to discuss UCC and Law Commission inputs on the same.

A copy of the agenda and the consultation paper of August 31, 2018, issued by the 21st Law Commission, is also being circulated for the members and has been accessed by News18. But the fissures within the Opposition and even more in the Congress stand exposed. Politically, this helps the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Manish Tewari, for example, has been open about UCC, saying it’s not in sync with the idea of ‘One India’ and the country’s diversity. On the other hand, in an embarrassment for the party, Vikramaditya Singh — PWD minister in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government — supported UCC but questioned the timing, accusing the BJP of polarising.

The 21st Law Commission’s proposal paper of 2018, which has been circulated among the members of the committee, is the base on which the discussion is likely to take place. And herein lies the controversy as many contentious points make it difficult for Congress to make up its mind.

Officially, Congress has said it will take the call when the final bill comes. But when the Law Commission issued a notification for opinion, party leader Jairam Ramesh said: “No reasons are given for why the subject has been revisited except for the vague references to the importance of the subject and also to various court orders.”

The Grand Old Party has questioned the timing of the move. It has also referred to the same 21st Law Commission paper which had then said that UCC was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

It is no secret that Congress has been peddling soft Hindutva post 2019. In fact, when it lost and fared poorly, the internal report said one of the main reasons was because it was seen as a minority appeasement party while the BJP had captured the Hindu narrative. Hence began the temple runs and Congress ensuring it doesn’t look like supporting the minority Muslims at the cost of Hindus — an example being the party’s vocal support to Ram Mandir.

But now, as some Muslim bodies express their opposition to UCC, the Congress is caught in a fix. Sources say some leaders like Digvijaya Singh are in a dilemma. Since he has positioned himself as the Hindutva face of the party post the Narmada Yatra, any strong opposition to the bill will be construed as pro-Muslim. On the other hand, Shashi Tharoor told News18: “This was an idea from Jawaharlal Nehru’s time. Maybe there are valid points in it but one must accept that not all of it can be applied in a diverse country like India.”

With inputs from News18

The post Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Indonesia’s Java // Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11 // Uniform Civil Code Can Be A Double Edged Sword For Narendra Modi // Biren Singh decides not to quit in view of current situation // UAE calls for calm in France // Bhim Army chief says UP govt protecting criminals // Long History Of BJP’s Dealings With Partners In National Democratic Alliance // The University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney Join Forces to Strengthen Sustainability Research and Education // ERC sacrificial meat project benefits up to 500,000 // Centre Has No Clue On How To Bring To An End The Continuing Violence In Manipur // Kejriwal govt moves SC against Centre’s Delhi Ordinance // Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Shinde-Fadnavis team poaches Aaditya aide on big rally day // Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong // UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile // Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // Gadkari shares stage with Digvijaya Singh, praises him // Durian Sales Soar on Shopee Live // Unemployment Rate Rose To 8.4 Per Cent, Livelihood Crisis Deepens //