logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaPilot camp says issue is of principles and not about posts
India
0 likes
2 seen
0 Comments

Pilot camp says issue is of principles and not about posts

dlulp05o sachin pilot 625x300 15 November 22 1

Leaders close to rebel Rajasthan Congress leader Rajesh Pilot said he has taken a “principled position” and it is not about posts. The issues of corruption and paper leaks are his top priority, they added.

“He (Pilot) is waiting for a response from the party leadership, the ball is in their court,” a source was quoted as saying.

When asked by the media about reports on Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11. Congress party’s in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was qouted as saying by news agency ANI, “I am hearing this from you. I think there is nothing like that. He didn’t want that earlier, he doesn’t want it now.”

The preparations for the programme marking Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary, which is held annually, are going on in full swing in Dausa and are being supervised by Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing Murari Lal Meena, who is known to be close to Pilot.

With all eyes on that programme, Meena told reporters, “I have no idea from where the speculation of the new party started. I do not see any substance in such speculations. I work following the ideology of the party.”

According to PTI, the crucial face-to-face meet of Gehlot and Pilot with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on May 29 did not result in any resolution of “core issues” between the two Rajasthan bigwigs. The meeting was held to address the internal strife within the Rajasthan Congress.

Speaking to reporters after the four hour-long meeting in Delhi with the party high command, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had said that Gehlot and Pilot have “unanimously agreed” to fight the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections in a “joint fight against the BJP”.

“We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal. It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress party. We are going to win. Therefore, both the leaders Gehlot ji and Sachin ji have decided to go together. The Congress party will fight elections unitedly,” Venugopal had said.

Notably, this was the first face-to-face interaction between Gehlot and Pilot in the presence of senior party leaders in quite some time.

With inputs from News18

The post Pilot camp says issue is of principles and not about posts first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Centre invites wrestlers for talks after Shah meeting // Razer’s Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Earbuds Cater to Gamers // Deve Gowda not sure about success of opposition alliance // Cornered In South After Karnataka Debacle, BJP Woos TDP For Telangana, Andhra Pradesh // Pilot camp says issue is of principles and not about posts // Rahul Gandhi Has Finally Given A Jolt To Narendra Modi In Indian Diaspora // Tej Pratap blames BJP for collapse of Bihar bridge // SpotCam Launches a New Cloud Pet Camera // Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of company behind ChatGPT // Rahul Gandhi’s Engagement With Indian Diaspora In USA Has Been Productive // MAF Sukuk issues $500m trust certificates // UAE outside influence of Tropical State in Arabian Sea: Weather Report // JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life // Atomic Wallet breach loss in excess of $35m // Akhilesh Yadav Launches Lok Jagran Rath Yatra For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // Oil Market Hinges On Possibility Of Saudi Production Cut Extension Beyond July // Developed Nations Should Appreciate India’s Work In Fighting Pollution // BJP Is Not Having Smooth Sailing In Uttar Pradesh Before Lok Sabha Polls // Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Programme graduation ceremony // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations //