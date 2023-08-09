logo
Just in:
InterWorld Metaverse Team Unveils Litepaper on interworld.io // 15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries // Dubai’s realty transactions exceed AED2bn Tuesday // MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Programming Challenge // Woman arrested for plot to assassinate Zelensky // 15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30 plus countries // No need to specify India as ‘Hindu rashtra’, says Nath // Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bln contract to boost infrastructure // ADNEC Services, Kenes Group partner to launch specialised conferences, exhibitions in Abu Dhabi // Abu Dhabi starts 6-month inspection of LPG systems in residential, commercial buildings // Visit to see incredible walruses of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi // UAE boxing champion to shine bright among stars in Abu Dhabi // Lapid meets UAE foreign minister in Italy, amid hiatus in high-level visits // UAE: Tourism sector booms as 18 million people visit Abu Dhabi in 2022 // CENTCOM Commander Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit and Visits United Arab Emirates and Bahrain // National Identity Mark: 29 out of 87 Abu Dhabi private schools rated ‘outstanding’, ‘good’ // Bear escapes from cage on plane in Dubai, delaying flight // Pilot sees Rahul re-energising Cong, INDIA Bloc // World News | ADNEC Services, Kenes Group Partner to Launch Specialised Conferences, Exhibitions in Abu Dhabi // Grab five Assassin’s Creed games for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC //
HomeIndiaPilot sees Rahul re-energising Cong, INDIA Bloc
India
0 likes

Pilot sees Rahul re-energising Cong, INDIA Bloc

8gvmjad sachin pilot pti 650 650x400 09 May 23

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the restoration of former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership will re-energise party workers and strengthen the opposition INDIA alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court court order has shown that democracy is still alive and the voice of a leader cannot be suppressed by hatching a conspiracy, Pilot told reporters in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, where he had gone to meet the family of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burnt in a furnace on August 2.

Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha after his membership was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

He also attended the Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday as the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government began in the House.

“Today Rahul Gandhi went to the House. This will infuse fresh enthusiasm in party workers and all opposition forces will become stronger to face the challenges ahead,” Pilot said.

He thanked the Supreme Court for staying Gandhi’s conviction.

The Supreme Court has presented an example that democracy is alive and that if someone tries to suppress a leader’s voice by hatching a conspiracy, it will not allow it, he said.

With Gandhi’s return as MP, the INDIA alliance will emerge stronger, he added.

Gandhi will visit Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan on Wednesday and address a public meeting.

Gandhi has great affection for the people of Rajasthan. A huge meeting will be held in Mangarh on Wednesday. This will be his first public programme after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership, Pilot said.

With inputs from News18

The post Pilot sees Rahul re-energising Cong, INDIA Bloc first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Programming Challenge // 15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries // IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed ‘Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s Wealth’ // Grab five Assassin’s Creed games for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC // World News | ADNEC Services, Kenes Group Partner to Launch Specialised Conferences, Exhibitions in Abu Dhabi // Dubai’s realty transactions exceed AED2bn Tuesday // InterWorld Metaverse Team Unveils Litepaper on interworld.io // National Identity Mark: 29 out of 87 Abu Dhabi private schools rated ‘outstanding’, ‘good’ // MEET & GREET “THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS” STAR BROOKE SMITH AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT AT BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE ORIGINAL FILMSITE // No need to specify India as ‘Hindu rashtra’, says Nath // South America faces brutal winter heatwave // UAE: Tourism sector booms as 18 million people visit Abu Dhabi in 2022 // CENTCOM Commander Conducts Strait of Hormuz Transit and Visits United Arab Emirates and Bahrain // 15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30 plus countries // World News | Abu Dhabi City Municipality Implores Demolition Firms to Ensure Secure Work Environment at Their Sites // Bear escapes from cage on plane in Dubai, delaying flight // ED summons CM Soren in money laundering case // World News | 15th Abu Dhabi Art to Showcase 92 Galleries from over 30 Countries // Abu Dhabi starts 6-month inspection of LPG systems in residential, commercial buildings // Sarma a ‘product of BJP washing machine’ //