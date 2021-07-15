Pirelli launches tyre for electric, hybrid vehicles

Arabian Post Staff

Pirelli has launched a new type of tyre dedicated primarily to electric or hybrid cars and SUVs. Made to support the weight of new vehicles equipped with batteries, the tyre is perfect for heavier vehicles, such as electric cars. It is designed to provide low rolling resistance as well as a high level of driving comfort.

The new tyre features the HL (high load) marking on the sidewall as an indication of its capabilities and is able to support 20% more weight compared to a standard tyre and 6-9% more weight than an extra load XL tyre of the same size.

Lucid Air will be the very first car to use the new Pirelli HL tyres. The Pirelli P ZERO for this model will be available in the izes HL 245/35R21 99 Y XL on the front axle and HL 265/ 35R21 103 Y XL on the rear axle, specifically designed for the new luxury electric sedan produced and sold later this year in the United States. In accordance with Pirelli’s ‘Perfect Fit’ strategy, the P ZERO tyres for the Lucid Air have been jointly developed with the car manufacturer, to fully meet the required performance standards. To identify the specific design for the American manufacturer, these tyres will be marked ‘LM1’ on the sidewalls.

Pierangelo Misani, Pirelli’s Senior Vice President of R&D and Cyber, said: “The search for cutting-edge technical solutions has always been at the very heart of Pirelli’s business. The attention we devote to all new forms of sustainable mobility now leads us to technology that is capable of anticipating the future demands of car manufacturers for their new electric and hybrid vehicles, which increasingly require specialised performance from tyres.”

“Lucid Air represents a technological breakthrough in terms of efficiency and performance. The new Pirelli HL tyres are integral to achieving such benchmarks,” said Eric Bach, SVP of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid Motors.

These bespoke P ZEROs will also benefit from Pirelli Elect and PNCS technologies. Pirelli Elect offers low rolling resistance to increase range, reduced rolling noise to maximise comfort, and a compound engineered for grip to respond to the instant toque demands of the electric transmission, as well as a structure capable of supporting the weight of the battery pack. To further increase interior comfort, PNCS technology which consists of a special sound-absorbing material placed within the tyre, helps deaden air vibrations that would otherwise be transmitted to the inside of the vehicle. The benefits of this system can be felt both inside and outside the car.