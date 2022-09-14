Planning to Migrate to the United States? Attend This Seminar on the EB-5 Golden Visa

WHO? The American Legal Center of Dubai WHAT? Hosting a Free Seminar on US Golden Visa WHERE? This Saturday, September 17 at Address Sky View Downtown Dubai WHY? Secure the future of your kids and their education

Are you interested in migrating to the United States with your family to secure the future of your children? If so, you should attend The American Legal Center’s seminar on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Dubai to learn more about the United States EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

The EB-5 program, which is the U.S. golden visa equivalent, was created by the U.S. Congress in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and injection of foreign capital. The program allows participants to apply to receive U.S. Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying dependents (spouse and children under 21 years of age) by virtue of an investment of $800,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the United States. Foreign investors are required to create ten full-time jobs for U.S. persons with their investment; however, by investing through a regional center, applicants can benefit from a passive investment, meaning that the regional center will satisfy the job creation requirements on their behalf. A regional center is an economic unit designated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that pools foriegn investors’ funds for the purpose of job creation.

Over the past year, the EB-5 program has experienced a number of changes with the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March. Given the new legislative updates in favor of foreign investors, the EB-5 program is experiencing an increase in demand. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Shai Zamanian, the Legal Director and founder of The American Legal Center, a top immigration consultancy based in Dubai, is urging interested families to begin their application process now. “Given pent up demand for the EB-5 program, we are seeing an increase in the number of applications. Interested families are advised to act quickly to take advantage of this window of opportunity,” says Shai Zamanian.

As thought leaders in the industry, The American Legal Center continuously hosts complimentary in-person seminars in the Middle East to educate families on the EB-5 program. The American Legal Center is hosting their next seminar on Saturday, September 17 at the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai. Their team of U.S. licensed lawyers and professionals will be discussing key changes implemented by the RIA including but not limited to the introduction of concurrent filing (option to file now and work and live in the U.S. immediately thereafter), innocent investor protections, and available payment plan options for investors. The seminar will be divided into two sessions, one at 2:00 pm and another at 4:00 pm. To start your migration journey to the United States, reserve your spot for the upcoming seminar by contacting +971 50 938 6092 or [email protected].

