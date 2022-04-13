Pokemon Go: the best tips and tricks

Pokémon Go is an app that can be downloaded on your smartphone and this app combines the gaming world with the real world. This game is extremely popular and uses location tracking as well as mapping technology to create an “augmented reality” that allows players to catch and train Pokémon characters at real-life locations. In 2020 alone, there were 166 million Pokémon go users which demonstrates the sheer popularity of this app. Making the game come to life with augmented reality has played a huge role in this popularity. If you want to improve your Pokémon Go game, keep reading and follow these tips.

Spoof your Pokémon Go Location

One of the best tips and tricks is to spoof your pokemon go location. You can achieve this using a combination of a Pokémon Go spoofer and a reputable VPN service such as ExpressVPN. This will allow you to change your location to any location in the world which will allow you to hunt and find as many Pokémon creatures as possible in other countries. Pokemon go accesses your location by using your IP address so by using a VPN, your location will not be able to be accessed which will allow you to access other locations and pokemon around the world.

Get Eevee

Pokemon Go Eevee evolution allows you to use the Pokemon called Eevee which has the ability to evolve into many different forms. There are many different potential evolutions that you can change into at random and with Pokemon Go, you can force Eevee to evolve into each of its many different forms throughout the game whenever it is needed. Eevee has a total of 8 different evolutions which you can begin evolving into after acquiring certain amounts of candies. If you want to force Eevee to perform a transformation, you must know that you will not be able to go it again on your account.

Hatch eggs and use the incubator

All the eggs that get collected at various poke stops or eggs you get from gifts, will help you obtain pokemon as well as boost candies and XP. This only happens once you have put them through an incubator and walked whatever distance is required, whether it be 2km, 5km, 7km, or 10km. Every player begins the game with an infinite use incubator but an infinity symbol on it, but sometimes throughout the game, you will be rewarded with 3x incubators and you will also be able to buy these incubators in the shops. It is important that you use these incubators wisely and not waste your 3x incubators. Instead, use them for the 10km eggs and rather use the infinite incubator for the shorter 2km eggs. This technique is more efficient and allows for greater rewards.

Don’t fight battles you can’t win

Although this might sound cowardly, you should only fight battles that you know you can win. There is no point pitching your 86 CP Squirtle pokemon against a 50000 CP Kyogre pokemon. You should wait until you have a powerful enough pokemon and until then, avoid certain battles because you will lose. You can also battle with a team of friends which can be helpful when fighting a bigger and more powerful pokemon. It is important that you check the power of your Pokemon in the Raid battle before beginning and when you battle gyms, you should be able to wear your opponent down slowly which can help you take down a stronger opponent more gradually and even if you lose the fight, you can still take pride in knowing that it took some progress.

Pokemon Go took the world by storm when it was first introduced and since then, it has not seen a decline in popularity. This game appeals to people of all ages all over the world and allows the gaming experience to be incorporated into real life with AR technology. If you are a Pokémon Go fan, you can improve your game by spoofing your location, getting Eevee pokemon evolution, using an incubator for hatched eggs, and finally, don’t fight battles that you cannot win.

