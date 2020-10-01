Poland’s pavilion enters key phase





The Polish exhibition will be almost entirely non-contact after being adapted to fit new Coronavirus guidance

The development of Poland’s pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai event is entering a ‘key phase’ as it is adapted to meet new guidance intended to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, say its organisers.

“We have been working very intensively over the last few months on the composition of the visitor’s path and what our guests will experience in the Polish Pavilion,” said Adrian Malinowski, the general commissioner of the Polish Section of the World Exhibition Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“It is worth emphasising that the Polish exhibition will be almost entirely non-contact – we are efficiently adapting to the new circumstances, so through the form of the exhibition, we want to show our innovation and adaptability to new situations, including that created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both in the work on the narrative of the Pavilion, its multimedia content, as well as in the economic program as in all other areas of our preparations for EXPO 2020, we are taking into account the epidemiological context.”

The pavilion is currently under construction and will celebrate the country’s combination of design, art and technological achievements.

WXCA studio is responsible for the architectural and thematic concept with the build being carried out by a consortium comprising Międzynarodowe Targi Poznańskie and FM Aldentro.

A narrative concept, as well as the comprehensive experience of the Polish Pavilion, was prepared by the consortium of Science Now, Stellar Fireworks and Tellart. The creators of the exhibition explained that visitors will be shown how inspiration from nature, “but also its richness, thanks to human creativity and the ability to cooperate”, leads to the creation of specific products, which then translate into economic success and international expansion.

Jan Pomierny, Łukasz Alwast and Nick Scappaticci (representing Science Now, Stellar Fireworks, Tellart respectively) explained during an unveiling of the design that, “narrative chapters provide a series of compelling and positive associations with Poland manifested in the exhibition content, form and emotions. We will present a modern and dynamic country that is ambitiously developing new areas of economy, science, culture and tourism. The key messages and experience of the pavilion create opportunities to achieve wide-ranging communication goals and establish a modern platform for exciting storytelling about contemporary.

General commissioner Adrian Malinowski added: “The concept, which has been approved by the Ministry of Development, is the result of the work of many teams – creators, architects, artists, representatives of institutions and substantive partners. All of whom, I wish to thank you very much for their efforts. Creating a universal and original story about Poland, that will engage a foreign, culturally diverse audience, is a great challenge. I am convinced that the effect will be spectacular and that the Polish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will become the basis for building a message about our country, on the international arena, not only in the context of the next World Exhibition.”

Polish ideas, values and attitudes reflected in five sections of the Polish Pavilion

The narrative of the Polish exhibition is being built around the keynote of Poland’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai: “Poland. Creativity inspired by nature “. The complete story about Poland consists of five sections, corresponding to the five zones of the Polish Pavilion, which form a series of experiences, each leading on from the previous one. In each of them, the theme of mobility, proposed by the Exhibition organizer is to be found – in relation to people, ideas, culture or technology.

I Poland. Inspired by nature

Before entering the Polish Pavilion, while still in the queue zone, visitors will learn about the richness and variety of Polish nature and the attractiveness of our country for tourists. The characteristic of the vegetation to be found in various regions of Poland, will be interspersed with artistic presentations of Polish landscapes, as interpreted by illustrators and poster artists.

II Poland. A home for creativity

Poland will be presented as, an open and welcoming home of creativity. The manifestation of this will be, a multimedia artistic installation entitled “The Polish Table”, which will become an intercultural meeting place and where the pavilion guests will be welcomed, at the same time, through an interactive, light projection, a place of contact with the Polish language. The installation “The Polish table” will be a unique artistic object, created from the raw materials which are characteristic of our country, such as copper, glass, wood, ceramics and carbon fibers, with the joint effort of Polish craftsmen, artists and engineers. ceramics and carbon fibers, with the joint effort of Polish craftsmen, artists and engineers.

III Poland. Spirit of ingenuity

This part of the Polish Pavilion is dedicated to the most spectacular Polish successes in the areas of science, culture and tourism. We will present the achievements of various manifestations of creativity as part of an impressive, wooden spatial sculpture, in which multimedia carriers and artifacts are embedded. The interdisciplinary nature of the content will be gathered in five thematic clusters which, combined with the artistic form of this part of the exhibition, will emphasize the invention, entrepreneurship and richness of initiatives undertaken by Poles.

IV Poland. Land of plenty

The pavilion space for temporary exhibitions, is dedicated to exhibitions prepared by the Polish regions and our institutional partners. Each of them will present their own interpretation of the moto of Poland’s presence at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The exhibitions will change on a weekly basis, showing the diversity of Poland’s natural environment, culture, tourist attractions, science and economic achievements, all through the prism of Polish creativity.

V Poland. Landscapes of creatvity

The last zone of the Pavilion, which through large-format multimedia projections and music will create a spectacular finale to our exhibition, which is to be an original interpretation of the exhibition’s main slogan “Connecting minds, we create the future”. Our guests will be invited to co-create a Polish “landscapes of creativity” and to immerse themselves in five extensive themes that distinguish Poland and Poles on the international arena.



